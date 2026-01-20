AMD Ryzen AI Halo delivers extreme compute power in a device smaller than most hands

Developers gain full connectivity without relying on adapters or external docking stations

Supports massive AI models locally with 128GB memory access

AMD used its CES 2026 keynote to introduce Ryzen AI Halo, a compact developer kit intended for local AI workloads rather than general consumer computing.

The system is built around processors from the Ryzen AI Max 300 series, also referred to as Strix Halo, and is scheduled for availability during the second quarter.

Close-up images now reveal how small the device actually is, which reflects AMD’s decision to emphasize form factor alongside compute density.

Extreme compactness without compromise

The Ryzen AI Halo is small enough to fit entirely in the palm of an adult hand, with a footprint smaller than most compact office desktops and a height that barely exceeds a stack of two thick external hard drives.

Its dimensions are noticeably smaller than those of typical mini PCs, which makes it one of the most compact development systems offered.

Despite this small form factor, the device includes a full complement of ports, with four USB Type-C connectors, HDMI, and Ethernet providing the connectivity normally expected from desktops many times its size.

Users do not need additional adapters or docking stations to connect displays, storage, or networking, which is unusual for a device of this volume.

The Ryzen AI Halo ships without Windows or any pre-installed operating system, which makes clear that it is a mini PC aimed at developers rather than general-use desktops.

This choice reinforces its role for running AI workloads locally under Linux or other supported environments rather than serving as a plug-and-play office device.

The casing also shows subtle attention to detail, with a checkered grid pattern on the top surface and a small AMD logo visible on close inspection.

In addition to the Strix Halo processor, which integrates CPU, GPU, and NPU resources, the device supports up to 128GB of LPDDR5 memory across four channels.

It also features a unified memory architecture that allows the GPU to access a large portion of system memory.

The market for portable PCs is crowded, with over 35 Strix Halo devices already available, and hardware alone is no longer enough to stand out.

AMD appears aware of this, which explains why the Ryzen AI Halo emphasizes compact size, a full set of connectors, and flexibility for users to choose their own operating system.

Despite its familiar mini PC appearance, AMD does not market this device as a desktop replacement or office system.

As of the time of writing, there is no official pricing information, although Strix Halo devices typically average around $1500 and can reach as high as $2500.

