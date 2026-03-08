Australian Grand Prix 2026 LIVE: How to watch F1 season opener, TV Channels, Live Updates
F1 is back with a bang as we head to Melbourne for the season opener
By Dan Struthers published
The Australian Grand Prix 2026 kicks off the new Formula 1 season, and there’s plenty of intrigue heading into the opening race.
With major regulation changes set to shake up the grid, this year’s curtain-raiser in Melbourne could deliver surprises from the very start. We’ll bring you live updates from Sunday, along with everything you need to know about how to watch the race wherever you are in the world.
Australian Grand Prix 2026: Streaming Need to Know
- Date: Sunday, March 8
- Start Time: 11pm ET (day before) / 4am GMT / 3pm AEDT
- Free Stream: 10Play (AUS)
- US Stream: Apple TV+
- UK Stream: Sky Sports
- Watch from anywhere with NordVPN — Amazon Gift Card Included
Welcome to the Australian Grand Prix as we bring you live updates from Melbourne where the F1 season gets underway.
