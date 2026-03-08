Australian Grand Prix 2026 LIVE: How to watch F1 season opener, TV Channels, Live Updates

F1 is back with a bang as we head to Melbourne for the season opener

How Tos
By published
George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W17 on track during day one of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 18, 2026 in Bahrain, Bahrain.
(Image credit: © Sam Bagnall/Sutton Images)

The Australian Grand Prix 2026 kicks off the new Formula 1 season, and there’s plenty of intrigue heading into the opening race.

With major regulation changes set to shake up the grid, this year’s curtain-raiser in Melbourne could deliver surprises from the very start. We’ll bring you live updates from Sunday, along with everything you need to know about how to watch the race wherever you are in the world.

Australian Grand Prix 2026: Streaming Need to Know

Outside your usual country for the Australian Grand Prix? Unlock your home streaming service with NordVPN

Outside your usual country for the Australian Grand Prix? Unlock your home streaming service with NordVPN

✅ 73% Off Today
3 Months Extra Free
✅ Amazon Gift Card Included

View Deal
Refresh

Welcome to the Australian Grand Prix 2026!

Lando Norris of the UK drives the (4) McLaren F1 Team MCL39 Mercedes during the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix 2025 in Melbourne, Australia, on March 14, 2025, at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit.

(Image credit: Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Welcome to the Australian Grand Prix as we bring you live updates from Melbourne where the F1 season gets underway.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Useful