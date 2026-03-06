Marathon Deluxe Edition owners have discovered a Silk exploit that lets them speedrun the Reward Pass

The bug lets players stockpile Silk by restarting their game over and over

Bungie has previously said it would permaban players for cheating

Marathon players who bought the Deluxe Edition have already uncovered an exploit that allows them to speedrun the Reward Pass.

Bungie's dark sci-fi first-person shooter finally launched across PC and consoles yesterday, and the studio may have to implement a fix soon thanks to a resource bug that has players completing their Reward Pass within a day.

As reported by Eurogamer, players who splashed the extra bit of cash for the Deluxe Edition have been rewarded with 200 free Silk, Marathon's in-game currency, which can also be earned in-game by simply playing the game.

The purpose of Silk is to progress through the Reward Pass. Marathon has a cap of 140 Silk, but the game's Silk overflow system allows any extra received by Deluxe Edition players to be used by simply restarting the game.

This is where the exploit comes into play. It's been discovered that when players restart the game to get their remaining 60 Silk, they've received the entire Deluxe Edition Silk reward again, and the bug is repeatable.

INFINITE SILK EXPLOIT:- Restart game to get deluxe edition rewards- Bungie gives +200 free silk- Spend 140 silk- Restart game and repeatI think this only works if you have the deluxe edition since they are giving 200 silk for it not working at launch. (Correct me if wrong… pic.twitter.com/r2Sh4OGFW3March 5, 2026

As shown in the exploit tutorial above, players can spend everything but their Silk overflow, log out, restart the game, and the spent Silk will be restored, with Reward Pass stages unlocked.

Repeat the process over and over again, and players have found that their Reward Pass has been fully completed.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Technically, this is cheating the system, allowing players to gain access to their Reward Pass goodies within minutes if they can't be bothered to accumulate the Silk by playing the game.

Bungie has previously shared a statement, condemning cheating of any kind in a blog post last month.

"Anyone found to be cheating will be permabanned from playing Marathon forever, no second chances," the developer warned.

The exploit will likely be patched soon if it's brought to Bungie's attention. The studio has previously rolledback progress for Destiny 2 bugs, but it's unclear right now if Marathon players who have taken advantage of it will be punished or if they'll simply be required to re-unlock their entire Reward Pass once the exploit is addressed. Time will tell.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.