Arc Raiders has surpassed 12 million players since launch

A press release has shared comments from executive producer Aleksander Grøndal, who thanks the community for the game's success

Players can now log in and claim a free Golden Raider Tool reward

Arc Raiders has surpassed 12 million players across all platforms since launch. To mark the occasion, Embark Studios has added a free reward for players to claim.

In a press release, Embark Studios has shared the news alongside comments from executive producer Aleksander Grøndal:

“Reaching 12 million downloads is a milestone we owe entirely to the players, the community of Raiders has helped shape this game from the very beginning, and their passion, feedback, and ingenuity continue to guide how we build, support, and grow this world for the long term.”

Players who log into Arc Raiders before 5.59PM ET / 2:59PM PT / 10:59PM GMT on January 13 will get the free Golden Raider Tool (Gilded Pickaxe) as a reward. Interestingly, Embark Studios had initially intended to release the reward to mark Arc Raiders reaching 10 million players, but was surprised by how quickly the game hit the milestone.

Arc Raiders is now available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The Cold Snap update is currently live, running up until later today (January 13, 2026). We don't know what's next, but we do know that the Arc Raiders devs plan on keeping the game updated in the long term.

