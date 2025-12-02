Where Winds Meet is set to launch on December 12 for both iOS and Android

It follows a successful PC and PS5 release back on November 14

The game is a huge, free-to-play open-world RPG in a historical China setting

Massive free-to-play open-world role-playing game (RPG) Where Winds Meet is heading to mobile platforms next week.

Following a successful PC and console launch that saw the game surpass more than nine million total players and an impressive 250,000 concurrent users on Steam, developer EverStone Studios has confirmed that a mobile version is set to launch on December 12.

Coming to both Android and iOS devices, this edition of the game will feature a brand-new user interface that's been designed to support mobile play. This isn't a stripped-down port, though, and it will feature full cross-platform progression and cross-play with friends.

Set in a fictionalized vision of the historical Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms period, Where Winds Meet is one of the most ambitious games that I've ever played.

I visited the studio in Hangzhou, China, earlier this year to learn about the production process behind the game, gaining insight into everything from its unique art direction to its many mechanics.

As a free-to-play package, it's shockingly expansive, with more than 150 hours of content to dive into that ranges all the way from meaty Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice-style combat with magical abilities in carefully constructed dungeons to puzzles, fishing, mahjong, and even a surprisingly addictive rhythm minigame.

It's a fantastic experience on both PlayStation 5 and PC, so I'm certainly interested to see how it translates over to a more portable format next week.

