Apple will manufacture the Mac mini in the United States starting later this year

Production will shift from Vietnam and China to a Houston Foxconn facility

The Houston warehouse conversion provides 220,000 square feet of Mac mini assembly space

Apple has announced it will begin manufacturing the Mac mini, its compact mini PC, in the United States later this year, shifting part of its production from Vietnam and China.

The company plans to use a Foxconn facility in north Houston, converting a 220,000-square-foot warehouse into manufacturing space.

Apple says this initiative is intended to serve local demand while gradually scaling production to meet broader global needs.

Historical context of US Mac production

Apple previously manufactured high-end Macs in the United States, notably the Mac Pro workstation, which was assembled in Austin starting in 2013.

That operation declined over time, highlighting the challenges of domestic production for complex computers.

Apple’s new Houston plan builds on these earlier efforts, showing an ongoing attempt to bring certain manufacturing operations closer to home, and also aligns with the company’s broader $600 billion investment commitment in the US over four years.

This commitment was prompted in part by tariff exemptions and government pressure to increase domestic investment.

The Foxconn facility in Houston currently houses Apple AI server assembly, while the converted warehouse will accommodate the Mac mini production line.

Apple reports that it produces thousands of Mac mini units every week, and the new facility is intended to scale local production over time.

“We’re very excited to tell you that later this year we will be beginning Mac mini manufacturing right here in this space. Over time, we want to scale Mac mini here to serve our customers in this area,” Sabih Khan, Apple’s chief operating officer, told The Wall Street Journal.

While most production will continue in Asia, US-based assembly is expected to address regional demand and reduce reliance on international supply chains.

The Mac mini is popular with software developers and users running AI agent software on desktop systems.

It also complements business laptops in office setups where compact desktops and mobile workstations must operate together efficiently.

However, it remains a niche product for the company, contributing less than 5% of Mac sales globally and under 1% of total Apple revenue.

Its limited share of Apple’s sales suggests domestic production may have minimal effect on global pricing.

Bringing manufacturing to the United States could increase operational costs, which may or may not translate into lower consumer prices.

Apple’s move reflects a focus on supply chain diversification and local presence rather than an immediate pricing advantage.

Ultimately, the success of US Mac production will depend on how effectively the company scales operations and integrates domestic manufacturing into its existing global network.

