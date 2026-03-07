Compal experiments with turning the laptop palm rest into a color E Ink display

The AI Book concept keeps displaying information even when the laptop is closed

A hinge flips the E Ink screen outward for quick external notifications

Compal Electronics has introduced a laptop concept which replaces the conventional palm rest and touchpad area with a color E-Ink touchscreen.

The AI Book design places the secondary display directly beneath the keyboard, creating an interactive surface where users can write notes, draw sketches, or view quick references using stylus input.

The concept attempts to turn an area normally reserved for passive hand placement into an active interface.

Interaction continues even when the laptop is closed

The E-Ink surface is different from a conventional LCD or OLED display because it can hold static images without constant power draw, and data can remain visible for extended periods without draining the battery.

This capability allows the laptop to display reminders, notes, or notifications even when the primary screen is inactive.

The layout introduces a form of dual-screen interaction that differs from typical structures found on other experimental laptops - as rather than adding a second large display above the keyboard, the design integrates a compact interactive panel where users normally rest their hands while typing.

This secondary display draws attention because it remains accessible even after the laptop lid closes.

A hinge mechanism allows the screen to flip outward so it becomes visible from the outside - and even before flipping outward, a narrow strip of the display remains exposed, providing glanceable updates without opening the system.

Notifications, notes, or other simple information could remain visible on the outer strip while the device stays closed.

The E-Ink display’s low power consumption makes this technically possible because static content can remain visible without active energy use.

Ambient lighting around the display adds visual cues that signal when information changes or when the system enters different states.

Compal Electronics is not known as a retail laptop brand - as it mostly makes devices for other major brands like Apple, Acer, Dell, Framework, and Lenovo.

It produces all kinds of gadgets, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, televisions, and wearables for other firms, and because of this, the company often experiments with unconventional hardware concepts, many of which never make it to market.

Most of its ideas surface during design competitions where brands submit prototypes or conceptual devices exploring different approaches to computing hardware.

The AI Book concept recently received recognition through an iF Design Guide award entry. However, this recognition does not guarantee a product will reach the market.

The most uncertain aspect of the concept is the use of E-Ink as a structural palm rest surface.

Laptops typically endure constant pressure from wrists and hands during long typing sessions, so it is not clear how the display panel will withstand the pressure.

Another questionable element involves the reference to AI-generated content appearing on the E-Ink panel.

Screens across smartphones, tablets, and laptops already show AI output without requiring specialized hardware, so this detail adds little distinction to the concept itself. For now, the design remains an intriguing demonstration of possibilities, but that’s it.

