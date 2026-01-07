Motorized dual-rotation hinge allows movement between notebook, tablet, and sharing

Hardware includes Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and integrated graphics support

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 7 Auto Twist features up to 32GB memory and 2TB PCIe SSD storage

Lenovo has repeatedly experimented with rotating laptop displays, and the ThinkBook Plus Gen 7 Auto Twist, launched at CES 2026, continues that pattern.

More than a decade ago, we reviewed the original Lenovo ThinkPad Twist, and although it delivered strong build quality, it remained a niche piece of hardware.

In 2023, Lenovo returned to the idea with the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist, which added an E Ink secondary display and leaned heavily into unconventional design choices.

From concept hardware to a retail product

The Auto Twist mechanism first appeared publicly in 2024 as the Lenovo ThinkBook Auto Twist Concept, presented as experimental hardware.

After several refinements that addressed rotating and pivoting behavior, noise, and long-term durability, Lenovo now offers a market-ready product called the ThinkBook Plus Gen 7 Auto Twist.

The laptop uses a motorized dual-rotation hinge that allows the display to move automatically between notebook, tablet, and sharing orientations.

Lenovo claims the updated electromotor operates faster and more smoothly than the original concept, although those claims remain difficult to verify before wider availability.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Beneath the moving display, the hardware configuration follows a largely conventional approach for a premium Windows laptop.

The system uses Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, Intel integrated graphics, and runs Windows 11 with Copilot+ PC support included.

A 14-inch 2.8K OLED touchscreen panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness handles visuals, while Dolby Atmos tuned speakers rotate together with the screen.

Lenovo includes a 75Wh battery and positions it to offset the added power demands of the motorized mechanism, at least on paper.

The device includes up to a 10MP webcam, modern connectivity such as Wi-Fi 7, and a selection of ports that includes 2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x audio jack, and 1x HDMI 2.1 that meet current expectations.

It also offers up to 32GB of LPDDR5x memory and up to 2TB of M.2 2280 PCIe SSD storage.

The device weighs 1.4kg and features standard enterprise security, including a MoC fingerprint reader on the power button, dTPM 2.0, and a webcam privacy e-shutter.

With a $1,499 price tag, this business laptop enters a competitive segment filled with thinner, simpler convertibles that avoid mechanical complexity.

The unusually long, tongue-twisting name mirrors the broader issue surrounding the device, since the rotating hinge remains its defining feature rather than its computing fundamentals.

According to the company, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 7 Auto Twist suits everyday business computing, especially for small to medium organizations.

Lenovo appears to bet that novelty and engineering flair justify the added cost and risk.

However, the broader laptop market continues to favor simpler designs with fewer moving parts.

TechRadar will be extensively covering this year's CES, and will bring you all of the big announcements as they happen. Head over to our CES 2026 news page for the latest stories and our hands-on verdicts on everything from wireless TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops, smart home gadgets, and the latest in AI. You can also ask us a question about the show in our CES 2026 live Q&A and we’ll do our best to answer it.

And don’t forget to follow us on TikTok and WhatsApp for the latest from the CES show floor!