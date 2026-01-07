Lenovo ThinkPad X9 15p Aura Edition weighs 1.5kg with high-end hardware

The 15.3-inch OLED panel supports 2.8K resolution at a 120Hz variable refresh rate

Intel Arc 12Xe graphics handle demanding workloads with hardware acceleration

At CES 2026, Lenovo has unveiled the ThinkPad X9 15p Aura Edition, its most capable and feature-packed ThinkPad in recent years.

The laptop combines a 15.3-inch OLED display, up to 64GB of LPDDR5x memory, and a maximum 2TB PCIe Gen 5 SSD in a chassis that weighs just 1.5kg.

Lenovo ThinkPad models of this size, such as the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition and X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 Aura Edition, rarely combine hardware at this level, which sets this model apart within the current lineup.

High-end hardware

The ThinkPad X9 15p Aura Edition runs on Intel’s Core Ultra X9 Series 3 processor with a maximum TDP of 45W, and includes Intel Arc 12Xe graphics power rendering and accelerated workloads.

Connectivity includes three Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB-A 10Gbps port, HDMI 2.1, a full-size SD card reader, and a combined audio jack. For wireless connections, the device uses Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

The display supports 2.8K resolution, a 120Hz variable refresh rate, and 1,100 nits of peak brightness, delivering high dynamic range and broad color coverage.

Touch support remains optional, and the panel incorporates both ARAS and AOFT technologies.

It features a full-size ThinkPad keyboard with haptic feedback and includes a touchpad measuring 135mm x 85mm, which is the largest ever used in a ThinkPad.

Lenovo added a 10MP front-facing camera with IR support to improve video clarity and support device security features.

A six-speaker system arranged as B2B plus tweeter handles audio, paired with dual microphones that use Elevoc noise cancellation.

Security features include dTPM, ThinkShield protections, a MoC touch fingerprint reader integrated into the power button, and a physical webcam shutter.

This business laptop includes an 88Wh battery and targets sustained power delivery for extended work sessions.

The chassis comes finished in Thunder Grey, and Lenovo continues to use recycled materials across key components and the battery frame.

Lenovo is expanding the Aura Edition accessory ecosystem by introducing a dual-mode wireless ANC headset tuned by Bose and a Bluetooth presenter mouse that offers AI-powered shortcuts.

