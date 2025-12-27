Although ultra-light laptops exist everywhere, and while most manufacturers see around 1.2kg as light enough, Japanese PC makers have spent years shaving off every possible gram even going so far as to redesign the chassis, battery, and internal layout from scratch.

For this feature, I’ve rounded up ten Japanese laptops that all weigh under 1kg. These aren’t proof of concept devices or engineering demos either - they are real Windows laptops with proper keyboards, modern processors, and a wide range of ports that you could buy today.

Yes, some tradeoffs have been made along the way to get to the featherweight svelteness on display, but Japan has mastered the art of balancing form and function.

Some of these machines are the latest models, others are updated versions of recent lines, but all of them show how far Japanese makers are willing to go when weight is treated as one the primary aims rather than a secondary goal.

1. Fujitsu’s FMV UX-K3

(Image credit: My Navi (originally in Japanese))

The FMV UX-K3 is one of the lightest 14-inch Windows 11 Home laptops available, weighing about 634g in its very lightest configuration. It uses carbon fiber and magnesium-lithium alloy to keep weight down while still feeling solid.

The 14-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS display has anti-glare treatment. Inside is an Intel Core Ultra 7 255U processor with 12 cores, 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD. Graphics are inevitably integrated.

Ports include two USB-C, one USB-A, HDMI, a microSD reader and a LAN port. It also has Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

The battery can manage around seven hours of video playback, helped by a small 31Wh pack.

It is listed at around ¥280,280, which works out to roughly $1,804 on Fujitsu’s Japanese store.

2. FMV Zero Lifebook WU5/J3

(Image credit: Fujitsu)

The FMV Zero Lifebook WU5/J3 also weighs about 634g and employs a rugged carbon body.

It offers choices of Intel Core Ultra 5 or Ultra 7 processors, up to 64GB of memory and up to 2TB of SSD storage. The 14-inch 1920 x 1200 display is paired with a full-size HDMI port, two USB-C, two USB-A, Ethernet and a microSD reader.

It has Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. This model trades battery capacity for weight, but still delivers a full-Windows experience.

Pricing varies with configuration at Fujitsu’s Japan-only web shop, starting around ¥154,800, the equivalent of $997, for base configurations.

3. Dynabook Portégé Z40L-N

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

The Dynabook Portégé Z40L-N sits just under 1kg, appealing to users who want a business-class laptop that's exceptionally light. It sports a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 display, Intel Core Ultra-family processors, up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 1TB of SSD storage. Graphics are integrated.

It also includes Thunderbolt 4-capable USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, Ethernet and a microSD reader. Wireless connectivity is handled by Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

In our review, we praised its user-swappable battery, great ports, built-in AI features, and a high durability rating, which we said made this a "serious contender in the world of portable laptops, especially for those on the go all day long."

4. Dynabook RA73/VY

(Image credit: PC Watch)

This 13.3-inch Dynabook laptop weighs about 849g in its lightest configuration and uses a magnesium alloy chassis.

It offers AMD Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7 processors, up to 32GB of memory and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. The 1920 x 1200 display keeps things compact without feeling cramped.

Ports include two Thunderbolt 4-capable USB-C connectors, two USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, a microSD reader and a headphone jack. There is support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

Optional security and connectivity extras like fingerprint recognition and cellular modems are available in some trims. Prices in Japan vary by configuration but are generally in the mid to high range for ultraportables.

5. iiyama PC STYLE-14FH124-C5-UCEX

(Image credit: iiyama)

This sub-1kg 14-inch laptop uses an Intel Core 5 120U processor with 10 cores and 12 threads, paired with 8GB of memory and a 500GB NVMe SSD in its base configuration.

The 1920 x 1080 display is non-glare, and graphics are handled by the integrated Intel solution.

It includes Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen2 and Gen1 ports, HDMI, a microSD slot, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth.

Prices for the base version in Japan are from the equivalent of $707 upwards.

6. iiyama PC STYLE-14FH124-C5-UCFX

(Image credit: iiyama)

This is a lightly updated variant of the previous laptop, keeping the same sub-1kg frame but with 16GB of memory and a 1TB SSD.

It uses the same Intel Core 5 120U CPU and 14-inch FHD display as the base model. The port layout is identical with Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen2, USB 3.2 Gen1, HDMI and microSD.

It also has the same wireless support. Pricing for this configuration in Japan typically sits above the base model, often around $835.

7. Dynabook G8, G6, and GS

(Image credit: Dynabook)

Dynabook’s G-series covers three closely related 13.3-inch laptops that all target the same goal, keeping weight around 849g without stripping out everyday features.

The G8, G6 and GS models share the same basic chassis and layout, with differences largely coming down to processor tier and configuration.

Most versions use Intel Core Ultra processors, with the G8 typically paired with Core Ultra 7 and the G6 and GS using Core Ultra 5 options. Memory is 16GB LPDDR5X, with SSD storage at 512GB. Graphics are integrated, which keeps thermals and power draw under control.

The display across the range is a 13.3-inch 1920 x 1200 non-glare panel. Despite the low weight, port selection is good. It includes two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, two USB-A ports, HDMI, Ethernet, a microSD slot and a 3.5mm audio jack. Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Pricing varies by model and configuration.

8. Dynabook RZ/MX

(Image credit: Dynabook)

The Dynabook RZ/MX differs from the lighter G-series (above) because it offers a 14-inch display. Weight is listed at around 899g, which makes it one of the lightest laptops in its size class.

The chassis uses lightweight alloys while keeping a more traditional business laptop shape.

It comes with Intel Core Ultra 7 processors paired with Intel Arc graphics, which helps it handle heavier visual workloads than most ultra-light machines.

Typical configurations include 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch display is 1920 x 1200 with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a non-glare finish.

Ports include two USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, HDMI, Ethernet, a microSD reader and a headphone jack. Wireless support covers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

9. Panasonic Let’s Note SC

(Image credit: MyNavi)

Panasonic’s Let’s Note SC uses a smaller 12.4-inch display but focuses on durability, battery flexibility and connectivity rather than chasing the lowest possible weight. Even so, it still comes in at roughly 900g.

The display runs at 1920 x 1280 with a 3:2 aspect ratio, which suits document work and browsing. Current configurations use Intel Core Ultra processors, including Core Ultra 5 and Core Ultra 7 options, paired with 16GB of memory and SSD storage starting at 512GB. Graphics are integrated.

One defining feature is its removable 56Wh battery, which is rare in modern ultra-light laptops. Port selection includes USB-A, two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, HDMI and full-size Ethernet.

10. iiyama PC STYLE-14FH124-i5-UXPX-CP

(Image credit: iiyama)

Another sub-1 kg configuration from the iiyama PC line. This model comes with an Intel Core i5-1335U processor with 16GB of memory and a 500GB SSD. The 14-inch Full HD display and lightweight chassis keep this model portable without trimming out everyday essentials.

Its port selection includes Thunderbolt 4, USB ports, HDMI, microSD and audio along with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth.

Prices for this specific configuration in Japan usually land in a similar ballpark to other mid-range iiyama models, at around $1,000.

