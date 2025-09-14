Sharp Dynabook RA73/VY weighs 849g, yet chip choices range from Ryzen 5 PRO to Ryzen 7

Magnesium alloy build and slim bezels shrink its overall footprint cleverly

Memory options include 16GB or 32GB with storage up to 1TB PCIe SSD

Sharp’s Dynabook division has introduced what it calls the world’s lightest new AMD notebook, the Dynabook RA73/VY.

This 13.3-inch model weighs around 849g, undercutting the 875g Dynabook GA83/XW released in 2023.

It features a WUXGA LCD panel, and there's also an optional touch-enabled version that raises the weight to about 927g. Even with this increase, it remains among the lightest laptops in the industry, as most notebooks weigh more than 1kg.

Decent specs with an astronomical price

The Dynabook RA73/VY’s light build is largely the result of careful engineering choices, with the magnesium alloy body and slim bezel reducing the overall footprint to approximately 298.8 x 212 x 17.7–18.7 mm for the non-touch version.

This device is powered by AMD processors, with buyers able to choose from Ryzen 5 PRO 220, Ryzen 5 PRO 230, Ryzen 5 220, Ryzen 5 230, or Ryzen 7 250 CPUs.

Memory options are 16GB or 32GB, while storage choices range from 256GB to 1TB PCIe SSD.

For connectivity, the RA73/VY includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, a microSD card slot, and a standard audio jack.

The device can be configured to use fingerprint or facial recognition sensors and can even include a 5G or 4G modem.

According to Dynabook, the device features “Secured-core PCs” compliance for added protection and supports AI-based noise cancellation and an AI camera effector, both designed for web conferencing.

These features may appeal to professionals, although their value over standard tools is uncertain.

This is one of the most portable laptops on the market, but its 461,300 yen (approximately $3,130) price tag is difficult to justify for a laptop whose standout feature is weight reduction.

Although the RA73/VY adds small improvements over its predecessor, its impact outside Japan is unclear.

Sharp has not announced global availability, but I hope it becomes available worldwide.

Comprehensive reviews and hands-on tests will likely be needed to determine whether its lightweight build and specifications warrant the cost.

Alongside the RA73/VY, Dynabook has also begun accepting orders for the 14-inch XA74/VY, which includes a “self-replaceable battery,” and the 16-inch BA86/VY business laptop.

Via PC Watch (originally in Japanese)