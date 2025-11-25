Geekom GeekBook X14 Pro weighs less than 999 grams in total

The Geekom GeekBook X14 Pro arrives as one of the lightest laptops on the market right now, weighing in at less than 999 grams.

The company's new business laptop is powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 185H and Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processors alongside Intel Arc graphics.

Its 14-inch OLED display offers 2.8K resolution with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate, producing bright and wide visuals suitable for work, media playback, and creative applications.

Flagship performance in an ultra-light laptop

The hinge mechanism allows a maximum opening angle of 135 degrees and supports one-handed operation.

With an advanced AI acceleration engine, this device can handle high-resolution video editing and complex multi-threaded data processing, as the Intel Arc GPU includes features such as ray tracing and AI graphics acceleration, providing detailed visuals for graphics rendering or video games.

System memory consists of onboard LPDDR5x, available in configurations of 16GB or 32GB and operating at speeds up to 8533MHz.

Storage is supported by a PCIe 4.0 SSD and a single M.2 2280 slot for PCIe Gen4 drives with capacities of up to 4TB.

This combination facilitates fast boot-ups, application launches, and file transfers.

The system operates within a magnesium alloy body measuring 13.5 mm in thickness, which could present challenges for heat dissipation.

However, the company states tthe device supports efficient cooling and whisper-quiet operation, which suggests that thermal management has been optimized.

For wireless connectivity, this device features an onboard WiFi 6E module and Bluetooth 5.4, and physical connectivity includes two USB 4.0 ports supporting 40Gbps data transfer, one HDMI 2.0 port, one USB-A 3.2 Gen1 port, and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack.

The GeekBook X14 Pro comes with a 78-key keyboard that supports white backlighting, and a fingerprint sensor is integrated into the power key.

Crafted from high-strength magnesium alloy, the chassis achieves a balance between durability and lightness.

This mobile workstation incorporates a 72Wh 3S1P battery and is supplied with a 65W PD GaN fast charger using a USB-C to USB-C connection.

The battery provides up to 16 hours of continuous usage, and the 65W PD GaN fast-charging technology restores several hours of power within 30 minutes.

At the time of writing, there is no information on the pricing or availability of this notebook.

