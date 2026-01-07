Firm overseeing FCC’s Cyber Trust Mark Program withdraws over ties to China

USCTM Lead Administrator UL Solutions stepped down, remains "committed"

Its Chinese joint venture includes three "particularly alarming" testing locations

The scheme awards a Cyber Trust Mark to approved IoT devices

UL Solutions has shared its Notice of Withdrawal as a Lead Administrator for the US Cyber Trust Mark Program, likely over ties to China.

Company VP Chanté Maurio's letter highlights the company's work, including "develop[ing] recommendations for the technical requirements, market[ing] surveillance practices, and rules for the design and use of the Program label, among other initiatives," however the partnership has now come to an end.

The withdrawal notably follows a national security investigation into the FCC's Council on National Security, which was launched last year.

UL Solutions withdraws from US Cyber Trust Mark Program

The US Cyber Trust Mark (USCTM) program, a Biden-era initiative, requires all IoT products sold to the US Government to have the Cyber Trust Mark by January 4, 2027. But it's not entirely government-focused – all IoT devices in the US, including home security cameras, smart TVs, fitness trackers, and more are covered by the scheme.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has warned (via Cybernews) that UL Solutions' ties to China could create a "back door to CCP sabotage." The company operates a joint venture with China National Import and Export Commodities Inspection Corporation.

Of the 18 testing locations the joint venture runs in China, three were described as "particularly alarming" by the investigation.

"Chinese companies with ties to the CCP could use this program to get a US government-backed stamp of approval," Representative John Moolenaar, head of the House Select Committee on the CCP, noted.

"We remain committed to the success of the Program and look forward to working with the FCC to provide continued support and assistance as necessary to enable a seamless transition of remaining Lead Administrator activities to the FCC or its designated representative," Maurio concluded in the letter.

