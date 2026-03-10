Governments introduce voluntary principles to secure 6G networks before commercial deployment begins

Early planning emphasizes embedding cybersecurity protections into network design from the start

AI tools are expected to manage and automate future 6G network operations

A collection of major governments have begun outlining security expectations for 6G mobile networks, even though commercial deployment may still be years away.

Officials from the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Japan, and Australia have introduced the Global Coalition on Telecoms (GCOT) to address security and resilience in future 6G networks.

Sweden and Finland joined the coalition in an announcement at the recent Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, expanding the group’s reach across Europe and the Indo-Pacific.

Article continues below

Early security plans for 6G network

The coalition’s guidance emphasizes integrating security protections into network design from the outset, rather than retrofitting them later.

Officials say the principles encourage researchers, vendors, and operators to strengthen defenses against cyber threats, safeguard data confidentiality, and diversify supply chains within telecommunications infrastructure.

The initiative promotes early planning to prevent vulnerabilities that affected previous generations of mobile networks.

A coalition document notes how, “the technological innovation anticipated from 6G will require fundamental protections and mitigations to be considered,” particularly as networks become more complex and interconnected.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The principles extend beyond conventional telecom protections and address emerging technologies that could influence 6G operations.

Relevant parties say future systems may rely heavily on AI tools to manage network operations and automate traffic handling across large digital infrastructures, highlighting the need for early planning.

The guidance also considers risks from quantum computing and integrated satellite communications, implying 6G could link terrestrial and space-based networks while supporting ultra-low-latency communications.

Authorities say resilience against cyberattacks and physical disruptions will be essential.

Maintaining reliable service across critical sectors will remain a central objective, as business phones, connected devices, and enterprise applications will depend heavily on these networks.

Top brands such as Ericsson, Nvidia, Virgin Media O2, Vodafone Group, and BT Group have endorsed the coalition.

“We look forward to working with all partners involved in GCOT to ensure the next phase of advanced connectivity is not only high-performing and resilient, but also inclusive, sustainable, and future-ready,” said Eva Fogelström, Head of Security Research at Ericsson.

However, the latest coalition can be seen as the West doing all it can to prevent China from staying ahead, as it did with 5G.

During the 5G rollout, China led with cheap equipment and wide coverage, before the U.S. and its allies began banning Huawei and ZTE over security concerns.

The Asian nation and the brands deny these allegations and reject claims from Western cyber agencies about potential wrongdoing.

China has been investing heavily in 6G research through programs such as the IMT-2030 Promotion Group, and also participates actively in international standards organizations, including the International Telecommunication Union and 3GPP.

Chinese research groups claim that China holds over 40% of global 6G patent applications, although these patents do not guarantee leadership in future standards or commercial markets.

The recent security and resilience principles are non-binding, but they represent an early effort to shape the architecture of next-generation networks.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.