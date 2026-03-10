Adobe Acrobat and Express are coming to the Microsoft 365 Agent Store soon

Users can make changes to files without opening Adobe's software

The plugins make creativity more accessible

Adobe has confirmed it will be bringing Express and Acrobat to Microsoft 365 Copilot, putting its powerful productivity tools in the hands of more workers.

The integration means users won't need to open the respective apps to make some of the most common changes, which reduces some of the barriers associated with Adobe's software, often considered to have a steep learning curve.

"The apps will be available in the Microsoft 365 Agent Store in the coming weeks," Adobe Express SVP and GM Govind Balakrishnan said in a LinkedIn post.

Adobe Express and Acrobat are coming to M365 Copilot Chat

Within Copilot, users will be able to browse Adobe Express design templates, adjust text and copy, swap or generate images with AI, add animations and motions, and more. Though Copilot serves as a simplified interface in the first instance, the files will also exist within the Express app if users want to go off and make deeper changes.

On the Acrobat front, users will be able to create, organize and edit PDFs from within the chat interface.

More broadly, Adobe has been going big on AI in two ways – the company has been integrating generative tools into its own apps to make advanced editing more accessible, but it's also been integrating its own apps with third-party AI ecosystems to meet users where they already are.

Balakrishnan said the move is is part of Adobe's plan to "[make] creativity more accessible to everyone."

An earlier integration brought Acrobat, Express and Photoshop to ChatGPT, for example.

While tools like ChatGPT and M365 Copilot have been able to generate image versions of user prompts, they haven't always been that easy to refine without further AI prompts. Adding Express and Acrobat into the mix allows AI to generate a human-editable file format from the get-go.

