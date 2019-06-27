The best free PDF editor 2019

There are some fantastic free PDF editors around, so we've rounded up the very best to make your life easier.

PDF documents are designed to look and behave exactly the same way on any device. That makes it a brilliant format for sharing, but editing them is another matter. Most office software and photo editors let you export documents in PDF format, but editing requires a dedicated tool. That's because PDF was initially a proprietary format owned by Adobe, and it still owns some of the technologies associated with it. Other companies can license those technologies, but only for a fee that's usually passed on to you – the user.

There aren’t many free PDF editors, and even fewer that won’t leave your documents with unsightly watermarks. That's why we've hand-picked the very best free PDF editors, which offer all the tools you need and won't spoil your work with unsightly watermarks.

1. ApowerPDF

A powerful free PDF editor that works right in your browser

Great selection of editing tools

Can create PDFs from scratch

Requires browser plugin

Here we’re recommending the online version of ApowerPDF. The developer, Apowersoft, also makes a desktop PDF editor, but this is a premium tool, whereas the online version is free to use.

Before you can use the online PDF editor, you’ll need to click ‘Launch online’ and download Apowersoft’s launcher – a browser add-on. This take a little extra time, but the effort is well worth it.

The PDF editor will open outside your current browser window. You can edit text – very unusual for a free PDF editor, and very handy. Text won’t always flow the way you’d like it to, so you may need to spend some time tweaking alignment and text box size, but it’s very impressive for a free PDF editor. Your exported PDFs won’t be watermarked either. We're converted.

2. PDF-XChange Editor

Another superb tool for editing text in PDFs, with built-in OCR

Optical character recognition

Text editing

Splits and extracts pages

If you need to edit the text in a PDF, PDF-XChange Editor is ideal. It lets you retype, delete, and reformat text, and adapts well if the document uses a font that isn’t installed on your PC. You can also attach comments, split PDFs, and extract pages.

One of PDF-Xchange Editor’s best features is the ability to use OCR to recognize text in scanned documents – ideal if you only have a printout rather than the original file (a handout from a lecture, for example).

Some of the features visible in the menus and toolbars are only available in the premium version of the software, PDF-XChange Editor Plus, but you can easily hover your mouse pointer over an icon to find out if it’s included.

If you go ahead and use a premium tool anyway (adding polygonal shapes or new text boxes, for example), your document will be watermarked. Look out for a warning message underneath the main toolbar before saving your work, just in case.

The paid-for downloads, PDF-XChange Editor costs $43.50 (£35) for the normal version, but for additional features such as form creation and use you will need to buy PDF-XChange Editor Plus, which costs $54.50 ($48).

3. Sedja

An online-only free PDF editor with a great choice of tools

Good selection of editing tools

Cloud storage

Sessions expire after three hours

Free online PDF editor Sedja offers an excellent range of tools, with an added layer of security: all files are deleted from its servers after five hours.

You can add text, images and links, sign documents, add annotations, and insert ellipses and rectangles. There’s also a ‘whiteout’ option, though this simply draws a white rectangle – it doesn’t remove any data. There’s no OCR either, so you won’t be able to edit text in scanned PDFs.

When you’ve finished editing, click ‘Apply changes’ and you’ll be able to download the document, send it to Dropbox or Google Drive, delete it, or access a shareable link. The link will expire after seven days.

There are limits on the free service: every hour, you can process no more than 200 pages or 50MB data (whichever comes first) and perform no more than three tasks. That’s pretty generous, but if you need to perform more tasks, there are weekly, monthly and annual passes available.

At $5 (about £4, AU$7), a weekly pass would work out quite expensive over a long period, but is perfect if you’ll only be needing the full tool for a short time and don’t want to commit to a longer subscription.

4. PDFescape

A free online PDF editor that lets you add new text and images

Supports forms

Lets you add media

Free element is online-only

There are two versions of the PDFescape PDF editor: a free web app and a premium desktop program. Here we're using the online editor; if you download the desktop software, you'll only receive a trial of the premium edition. It's suitable for Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Internet Explorer, Opera and Safari, and will probably work fine on other Chromium-based browsers too.

PDFescape's online editor lets you create new text boxes on the page, but unless you upgrade to the full desktop software there's no way to edit existing text either, you you can create simple geometric shapes and – as with Sedja, above – add white rectangles to obscure parts of the document when it's printed.

PDFescape lets you select a picture from your PC, then drag a rectangle to insert it. You can insert text fields too, enabling you to create simple forms – a rare and welcome feature for a free PDF editor.

5. Ableword

A word processor that's also a capable free PDF editor

Allows full text editing

No features locked-down

Hasn't been updated recently

AbleWord hasn’t been updated since 2015, but it still gets the job done. This free software is primarily a word processor (as the name implies), but it also works well as a handy free PDF editor. Don’t be put off by its MS Word-style looks – just hit File > Open, select your PDF, and be amazed by its editing abilities.

Clicking a text box will cause it to turn white, but this only happens while you’re actively editing it; when deselected, it will return to its former color. Your PDF might not look exactly like it did originally, but in our experience any differences are very minor, and mostly relate to the different fonts available on different computers.

It’s a very impressive free PDF editor, but we haven't ranked it more highly due to its lack of recent updates, which could leave it open to security vulnerabilities. However unlikely, it's a possibility.