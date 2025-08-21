What systems and consoles support Minecraft?

Minecraft started out on the PC but since its formal release in 2011, it has gradually expanded to many different formats.That’s perfect for reaching new audiences or simply enabling you to play in different ways such as on your phone or on the move in some way.

If you’re not familiar with what formats Minecraft can be played on, I’m here to break it all down as well as explain the differences along with the pros and cons of each format. Sadly, you can’t buy just one copy of the game and it works across all systems so it’s useful to know which device will be best suited for you. Here’s all you need to know about what system Minecraft is for.

In all cases, you can easily connect to the best Minecraft game server hosting and the best game server hosts , but not all offer the same amount of customization.

Minecraft PC/Mac

(Image credit: Mojang Studios)

First launched for PC, Minecraft is technically at its most pure on the PC. If you’re keen to use the best Minecraft mods , the best Minecraft texture packs , or the best Minecraft shaders , you’ll need the PC build which allows for the most customization.



On the PC, you have the choice of Java or Bedrock with both available via PC Game Pass and each offering a slightly different experience. Java is the original option and the most customizable while Bedrock is more accessible to newcomers. The Minecraft PC system requirements are fairly low meaning most people can easily play it. However, if you have a more high-end PC with an Nvidia RTX graphics card, you can enjoy ray tracing support which makes the game look great.

Minecraft is also available for Mac with a similar low-end spec requirement.

Minecraft Mobile

Available on Android and iOS, Minecraft can be played via your phone. It has controller support as well as touchscreen support. You get the same experience as on a bigger screen with both Creative and Survival modes available depending on your mood. The mobile version effectively uses the Bedrock build so mods and customization is limited but it’s the core experience and you can play with other users running Bedrock. It’s also regularly updated.

Minecraft Xbox

Minecraft on Xbox is the next most feature-rich option after the PC. It’s great for finding the best Minecraft seeds or accessing the best Minecraft servers . While the PC offers more customizable graphics settings and a generally better visual experience, the Xbox is more consistent with performance, and it’s easier to access for the average player.

The full wealth of mods are PC only but you can still check out many addons and mods for Xbox and it’s generally simpler to set up. It’s possible to buy Minecraft individually or you can sign up for Xbox Game Pass to play Minecraft as part of the subscription service. The game is available for Xbox One as well as Xbox Series X/S consoles, with the latter offering the best experience.

Minecraft Nintendo Switch

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Minecraft on Nintendo Switch 1 or 2 is ideal for getting kids involved. After all, it’s one of the better consoles for the younger market. It’s the same Bedrock experience as you’d get on other Bedrock editions with infinite worlds to explore. The resolution is a little lower at 1080p but that’s far from a big issue with Minecraft given how it looks visually. The Joy-Con controls work quite well while a conventional controller also works for other ways to play.

The key advantage for Minecraft Nintendo Switch is that you can play it connected to your TV or monitor but you can also play it on the move. There are some minor issues with lag and slowdown on the Switch but for Switch 2, that issue is solved.

Minecraft PlayStation

Originally seen as a PC/Xbox exclusive, Minecraft eventually came to PlayStation 3 and now 4 and 5. The latter was only launched in October 2024 and was optimized to provide a greater render distance than other console games, while also offering 4K resolutions and 60 fps. For console, PS5 and Xbox Series X are the height of the Minecraft experience. If you own the PS4 version, it also runs on PS5.

As with other console versions, Minecraft on PlayStation uses add-ons rather than mods so you’re somewhat limited with how far you can customize the game. However, for the core experience, this is exactly what you would expect from Minecraft.

Minecraft Amazon Fire Tablets

Basically the mobile experience, Minecraft on Amazon Fire Tablets is Bedrock with all its limitations but simplicities. There are add-ons available through the store but you don’t have the same amount of customization options as on PC. There’s cross platform play between Windows and mobile users, while the core experience is still there.

It may be a relatively stripped back experience but for entertaining kids, or starting out on your Minecraft journey, this is a reliable starting point.