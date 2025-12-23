The best Minecraft Christmas ideas in 2025

This Christmas, you might be just learning to get started in Minecraft or you may be an experienced player looking to spread some Christmas cheer. Whatever the plan, we’ve got some great Minecraft Christmas ideas to help you embrace the holiday spirit.

As always, there are countless ways to enjoy Minecraft so we’ve covered a wide range of options. These can be simple tweaks right down to substantial builds or mods. In all cases, the most stress-free option is to do these things in Minecraft Creative. For many scenarios, you might also want to invest in one of the best Minecraft server hosts with some cheap options around that will be perfect for a festive plan. Here are the best Minecraft Christmas ideas to try this year.

Find a snowy seed and get building

Simply want those snowy Christmassy vibes? There are plenty of nice looking and snow-covered seeds to start your adventure. This is one of the simplest ways to begin adding Christmas spirit to your Minecraft experience.

The best Minecraft seeds can really change everything. I recommend the snow-capped peaks of 5613582850711657248. If you want something with a bit more variety, try 757067671151835873. This one offers up a cherry blossom-esque village surrounded by snowy mountains, so you get the best of both worlds.

In any seed with snow, you can either pick up snowballs or craft them from snow blocks. From there, you can chuck them at your friends and loved ones and spark a virtual snowball fight. They don’t deal much damage so they’re a lot of fun. Aim carefully as they arc downwards so you want to aim a little higher than you would expect.

While you’re exploring a snowy seed, why not make it your own? I recommend building a Christmas tree. To do so, you’ll need to grow a giant spruce tree and then you can decorate it with colored wool and glowstones. It makes a fun project to work on with a small group of you and family members.

Add to the atmosphere by building a home and adding some banners, a fireplace, and all those cozy things that the dream Christmas looks like. Bigger than the scope of this feature, there are some great Christmas builds you can work towards. There’s an entire YouTube playlist devoted to fun Christmas builds such as the Home Alone house, Santa’s Sleigh, and a Gingerbread House.

(Image credit: Future)

Check out custom maps

Thanks to how long Minecraft has been around, there are a lot of great Minecraft Christmas maps to download and check out.



I recommend Winter Wonderland as a good starting point. It’s Survival-friendly for those who want a bit more risk to their Minecraft Christmas, with a fantastic design. Count on some cool underground mazes to explore, boat racing circuits, and a whole wealth of candy canes to add to the mood.

A lighter option is Winter Puzzleland 2 which offers 12 different puzzles to solve and a special celebration if you figure them all out. There’s no player limit so the whole family can play while there are some great opportunities to explore too. It’s not the longest of adventures at a couple of hours but that makes it perfect for a cozy Christmas Eve evening.

If you love the parkour element of Minecraft more than anything else, try Parkour Wonderland. It provides 50 levels for you to leap around and explore either solo or with friends. It can get pretty tricky but it’s a nice change of pace if you want to rely on your jumping skills rather than anything too creativity focused.

For a modpack-assisted map, check out A Christmas Story – Santa’s Workshop Adventure Map which should be available through most server hosting modpack installs. It has a fully decorated Santa’s Workshop, an actual storyline, and plenty of custom mechanics. It truly revamps the game to make it as Christmassy as possible.

Install some Christmas resource packs and mods

Over the past year, you’ve hopefully already checked out some of the best Minecraft texture packs and the best Minecraft mods but there are some great specific options for Christmas too.

One great starting place is the Default-Style Christmas Pack which simply adds a Christmas twist to everything. Snowmen, candy canes, snow, wreaths, you get the idea. It’s a delight and a simple addition to your Minecraft Christmas server. If you want to make even the zombies look more festive, take a look at the Christmas Spirit Pack.

Even the music can be updated to more festive cheer with the Minecraft Christmas Music Sound Pack which is a quick and fun addition to your server.

How to set up a Minecraft server

You have options when it comes to how you plan on implementing all the above. A local server is a fairly quick solution once you know the basics on how to set up a Minecraft server but a more long-term solution is to use some of the best game server hosting with an eye on Minecraft functionality.

I’m a big fan of Shockbyte with a basic server for you and a couple of friends costing just $4 a month. It’ll save you from the effort of configuring a server for yourself and is perfect for some festive entertainment.

My ultimate Minecraft Christmas setup

Wondering what I’d do? If I were going to set up a Minecraft server with family members in mind, I’d pick a snowy seed, add some Christmassy decorations thanks to a texture pack or mod, and definitely add some Christmas music.

I’d then come up with ideas and challenges. I’d love to see them build the perfect Christmas cabin, have some snowball fights, and maybe see who can decorate the best tree. It’d be fun to treat the server like a winter wonderland and simply explore as a family. As with all things Minecraft, the only thing that can limit you is your imagination.