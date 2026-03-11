I just finished up with Pokémon LeafGreen on my Nintendo Switch 2, and it was an absolute blast. It was one of the few mainline Pokémon games I hadn’t yet played, and honestly, I’d already consider it among the best entries in the series. It’s well-paced, has a great set of ‘mons, and even delivers some challenging moments – by the series’ standards, at least.

Personally, it had to be LeafGreen over FireRed for me. The version exclusives are simply superior in my view – I’ve always had a soft spot for Bellsprout, Slowpoke is endearingly goofy, and controversially, I much prefer Ninetales to Arcanine.

However, something I wasn’t aware of before starting my game is that the version you choose also has a big impact on a post-game mythical encounter. Consider this your spoiler warning if you want to keep the post-Elite Four content a secret, because I’ll be revealing this crucial version difference down below.

Different versions, different DNA

(Image credit: Nintendo / The Pokémon Company / Game Freak)

OK, here’s the deal. When you’ve assembled the ultimate Pokémon team, won all of the eight Gym Badges, and defeated the Elite Four and Champion, it may seem like you’ve completed your journey. But there’s more to do.

You can grab the National Pokédex, snag creatures from the Johto and Hoenn regions, and even get your mitts on some legendary Pokémon. You can capture the legendary birds (if you didn’t do so before the Elite Four), Mewtwo, and even one of the legendary dogs – though your encounter will differ depending on the starter you chose.

With the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 versions of FireRed and LeafGreen, though, you’ll be given access to some special items that were previously distributed via special events. The items in question are the Mystic Ticket and the Aurora Ticket.

By using the Mystic Ticket, you can take a ferry from Vermilion City and travel to Navel Rock. In this area, you can ascend to the fourth floor and catch Pokémon Gold mascot Ho-Oh, and also descend deep into the basement to bag yourself Pokémon Silver’s cover star, Lugia. These two have low catch rates and access to the move Recover, meaning they’re pretty tough to catch, but if you use a status move and get their health nice ‘n’ low, you’ll get them eventually.

But here’s where the version you choose comes into play. See, when you use the Aurora Ticket at Vermilion City, you’ll be able to set sail to Birth Island – a small, secluded location with a very special Pokémon indeed. After solving a quick puzzle, you’ll encounter none other than the mythical DNA Pokémon, Deoxys – one of my favorite creatures in the whole franchise.

(Image credit: Nintendo / The Pokémon Company / Game Freak)

Deoxys is only level 30, and isn’t very difficult to capture. I paralyzed it, got its HP down to a sliver, and got it in a Great Ball without too much trouble. When you do battle, Deoxys will assume its ‘Normal Forme’. But after capturing it, the Pokémon will morph into one of two variations, depending on whether you chose FireRed or LeafGreen.

If you went with Pokémon FireRed, you’ll get Deoxys in ‘Attack Forme’ – a variant with heightened Attack and Special Attack stats, but very limited Defense and Special Defense. As you may have guessed, LeafGreen players will get Deoxys in ‘Defense Forme’ – a variant with great Defense and Special Defense, but lower Attack, Special Attack, and Speed.

Aesthetically, I’ve always been a big fan of Deoxys in ‘Defense Forme’ – his rounded appearance and flattened DNA-like arms look great in my view. And that’s a good thing too, as you’re unable to manually change Deoxys’ form in FireRed and LeafGreen – something that wasn’t available until the Generation IV games.

This version difference was something that I’d never heard about prior to beating the game, so if you’re still picking between FireRed and LeafGreen – and you’re a fellow Deoxys fan – then it’s something well-worth considering before selecting your title.

