Resident Evil Requiem director, Koshi Nakanishi has confirmed a new mini-game DLC will arrive in May

A story expansion is also currently in development

Nakanishi teased that Leon's story may be fully uncovered in the expansion

Disclaimer This article contains major spoilers for Resident Evil Requiem.

Capcom's Resident Evil Requiem has been a huge hit, with over five million copies sold in less than a week making it the fastest-selling title in the beloved franchise — and fortunately, Capcom is only getting started with this latest instalment.

Resident Evil Requiem director Koshi Nakanishi confirmed that a mini-game is set to arrive in May, and a new story expansion is currently in development. More updates to improve performance and fix bugs should be expected soon, with photo mode set to be implemented first.

This comes after recent rumors that a Requiem DLC was in the late stages of development, with fans even speculating that a story expansion would likely involve Leon S. Kennedy and pick up from where the game's ending left off. Frankly, there are still a few unanswered questions regarding Leon's potential significant other (based on the ring visible in concept art and the final scene), and the fate of other legacy characters in the game.

Article continues below

"There's another surprise coming in May," Nakanishi said. "We're planning to add a mini-game. We hope to continue providing support on Resident Evil Requiem to live up to its positive reception."

(Image credit: Future / Capcom)

Before unveiling the secret of the story expansion, Nakanishi held up several photos, the first poking fun at the fandom about Leon's romantic fate, but perhaps also serving as a tease for what the story expansion may include.

"In this story, we will delve deeper into the world of Requiem. We're hard at work on it now. It will take some time, so we ask for your patience and hope you'll look forward to it."

A message from Koshi Nakanishi, director of Resident Evil Requiem. pic.twitter.com/54aKw80h8KMarch 10, 2026

Not only does Requiem's ending tease Chris Redfield's potential appearance in the DLC via a minor cameo, (and hints towards his Hound Wolf Squad coming into action) but the fate of other Raccoon City survivors in the series' legacy cast is still unknown.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Elpis successfully cured Leon and will presumably do the same for Sherry Birkin, there's no word on the wellbeing of Jill Valentine or Claire Redfield, who are two among the legacy cast who still supposedly infected with a T-virus strain via the Raccoon City Syndrome.

We'll have to wait a little longer for more details on what the story expansion will cover, but as for the mini-game DLC, it sounds like Capcom might be preparing a multiplayer Mercenaries game mode, or something similar to increase Requiem's replay value.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.