The third, rumored expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is reportedly set near Velen

A former Polish games journalist claims the game won't be set in Zerrikania, as previously reported

Reliable industry insider NateTheHate has also claimed the DLC is real

CD Projekt Red is reportedly planning to release a third expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt ahead of The Witcher 4, and now a new rumor suggests it will be set in a familiar location.

According to a former Polish games journalist, 'UV o grach', on YouTube, the rumored downloadable content (DLC) won't be set in Zerrikania, as it was previously reported, but closer to Velen, the area you travel to after completing White Orchard in The Witcher 3 (via Eurogamer).

The video is in Polish, but several Polish speakers on Reddit have seemingly verified the YouTuber's statement.

Polish speakers have said that the Zerikkania rumors were potentially false or embellished because the original report from IGN Poland only mentioned that CDPR had considered an expansion set in the region.

Rumors about a third Witcher 3 expansion have been piling up for a while. It's unclear when the expansion is even coming out, if it's real (CDPR hasn't announced anything yet), but it's been reported that it could launch this year.

NateTheHate, the reliable industry insider, also recently stated that The Witcher 3 DLC is real in response to a fan, but couldn't provide any more details.

It's also claimed that Fool's Theory, the studio that is remaking The Witcher 1, is developing the new Witcher 3 expansion, and CDPR chief financial officer Piotr Nielubowicz has also hinted that "new content" for an unnamed game could launch this year.

"Given our current progress, there is a chance that new content hinted upon in recent calls and reports may see release in the coming year, having an impact on our results and increasing the likelihood of achieving the earnings condition for the first stage of the incentive program," said Nielubowicz in an earnings call at the time.

To add more fire to the rumors, after The Game Awards 2025, Polish Noble Securities analyst Mateusz Chrzanowski published a report which said (via Reddit/Google Translate), "We expect the next paid add-on (DLC) for The Witcher 3 to be released in May 2026."

It's speculated that the new Witcher 3 DLC is a sort of prologue that will build up to The Witcher 4, which is set to star Ciri. The next game doesn't have a release date, but CDPR has suggested the game is unlikely to launch before 2027.

