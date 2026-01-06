CD Projekt Red has hinted that "new content" for an existing game will be released this year

Rumors about a new Witcher 3 expansion cropped up last year, but have once again resurfaced

Fool's Theory, the studio that is developing The Witcher 1 remake, is also working on some "other project"

CD Projekt Red is reportedly developing a third expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and it could be released this year.

Rumors that another major update for the 2015 hit began circulating since last year, when Polish industry insider Borys Nieśpielak claimed that Fool's Theory, the studio that is remaking The Witcher 1, was developing the new Witcher 3 expansion.

In a recent report from Eurogamer, Nieśpielak reiterated his original claim, telling the publication that his information was verified by "several" independent sources but didn't have any more information to share about the claim.

However, the insider did point to a new CDPR earnings call transcript, in which chief financial officer Piotr Nielubowicz hinted that "new content" for an unnamed game could launch this year, ahead of the studio's next major game, The Witcher 4.

"Given our current progress, there is a chance that new content hinted upon in recent calls and reports may see release in the coming year, having an impact on our results and increasing the likelihood of achieving the earnings condition for the first stage of the incentive program," said Nielubowicz.

As spotted by IGN, the unnamed project was also mentioned in a follow-up investor call after the financial report, where joint studio CEO Michał Nowakowski also spoke about the "other project" that Fool's Theory was working on, while mentioning the studio's The Witcher remake.

To add more fuel to the rumors, after The Game Awards 2025, Polish Noble Securities analyst Mateusz Chrzanowski published a report which said (via Reddit/Google Translate), "We expect the next paid add-on (DLC) for The Witcher 3 to be released in May 2026."

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While unconfirmed at this time, the theory is that this supposed Witcher 3 expansion would set up events that take place in The Witcher 4, which is set to star Ciri.

The Witcher 4 is now in full production, and CDPR has suggested that the game is unlikely to launch before 2027.

According to Chrzanowski, however, he predicts that the game will be released in Q4 2027, and 2026 will kick start its marketing campaign with the release of the new Witcher 3 expansion.

"We assume sales of 11 million copies at $30 each next year," Chrzanowski said. "We estimate the production budget at PLN 52 million. The release should kick off the proper marketing campaign for The Witcher 4."

CDPR has also reiterated its plans to release its next trilogy of Witcher games within a six-year time frame, though it has yet to formally announce The Witcher 5 and The Witcher 6.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.