Ubisoft has officially confirmed the existence of Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced

The news comes from a blog post after months of rumors

The studio shared the remake's first piece of concept art, but no release date

Following months of leaks and rumors, Ubisoft has officially confirmed the existence of Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced.

The company announced the remake in a new blog post, alongside the first piece of concept art featuring the game's pirate protagonist Edward Kenway standing on a ship's mast.

Ubisoft didn't offer any more details beyond this and the fact that the long-rumored game is real, but it did acknowledge the leaks that have been circulating recently, suggesting more information will be revealed soon.

"Speculation around Assassin's Creed is not new, but it's worth repeating: 'Nothing is true. Everything is permitted'," Ubisoft said. "Well, except in this case, some whispers have a little more wind in their sails. Keep your spyglass on the horizon."

It seems like Black Flag Resynced might need a bit more time in the oven before Ubisoft is ready to make a formal release date announcement, but at least we know it's finally in the works.

Rumors of the remake of the 2013 game first surfaced in June 2023, and new details have been cropping up ever since. More recently, the game will reportedly remove the original's modern-day plotlines.

Reports earlier this year suggested the game could launch this year, after the game's domain was registered one day after The Game Awards 2025 on December 12.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It was claimed that the Black Flag Resynced could launch before March 31, although that would mean a really short marketing window, given we're already nearly a week into the month. There's also the possibility of a shadowdrop, although that's not usually Ubisoft's thing.

For now, Ubisoft said it's primarily focused on the development of its next major Assassin's Creed game, Codename Hexe, as well as Codename Invictus, a PvP multiplayer experience, and Assassin's Creed Jade.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.