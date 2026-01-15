Fans think there's even more evidence of an Assassin's Creed Black Flag remake

It follows the mysterious appearance of soundtrack songs on an official Ubisoft YouTube channel

The company has said they were just re-uploaded due to a "technical issue"

Even more evidence may point to the existence of the long-rumored Assassin's Creed Black Flag remake, though there might be a much more boring explanation this time.

Last week we reported that a domain pertaining to 'Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced', the alleged title of the remake, had been registered through the same French registrar used for many of developer Ubisoft's domains.

It follows a cryptic hint from protagonist Edward Kenway voice actor Matt Ryan, who reportedly told a fan at the Nightmare Weekend convention in Chicago that they "might have to beat" the game again. "There's a reason I say that, but I can't say anything," he added.

Now, Ubisoft has uploaded a string of Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag music tracks to its official Ubisoft Music YouTube channel. Could this be a new hint from Ubisoft? Many fans believe that it could be pointing towards an imminent announcement, but a statement from Ubisoft seems to have debunked this entirely.

"[Posted] 11 minutes ago? Surely the remake is near," wrote a commenter on one of the tracks. The official account soon replied, stating that: "This album has been available on all music platforms for years, but we encountered a technical issue on YouTube so we just reuploaded it."

That's much less exciting than the prospect of a remake tease. Even so, the company hasn't explicitly denied the existence of it here and, with everything else we've seen, I'm still expecting one to be revealed soon.

