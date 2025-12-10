The long-rumored Assassin's Creed Black Flag remake has been listed by an online ratings board

"Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced" is reportedly the name of the remake

With The Game Awards imminent, many are hoping for an official reveal

"Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced" appeared on the PEGI European Ratings Board website last night (December 9), before being swiftly removed. This is pretty much as real as it gets in terms of game confirmations, so it seems that the long-rumored Black Flag remake is indeed real.

Leaks started to circulate around a possible AC Black Flag remake earlier this year, followed by some reported changes to the original's combat and leveling structure. Even more transformative is the rumored decision to cut the modern-day segments for the remake.

Even the actor behind the lead character Edward Kenway hinted at a Black Flag remake back in July, telling players that they "might have to beat it again". Despite several leaks and high-profile rumors, Ubisoft has yet to comment on the existence of the project at all.

The timing of the Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced PEGI listing certainly seems to tie into Thursday's The Game Awards 2025 showcase. Hopefully, we'll finally get a look at the game and get a bit more of an idea as to when we'll all be able to play it.

Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag was originally released on October 19, 2013, for PS3, Xbox 360, and Wii U, before coming to PS4 a month later. The game was a huge hit with fans, and it's still ranked highly as one of the best Assassin's Creed games to this day.

We have reached out to Ubisoft for comment on this, but have received no reply at the time of publication.

