Assassin's Creed Jade release date, platforms, story, and everything we know

We're edging closer to an Assassin's Creed Jade release date now that there's a beta to sign up for - and it's a game that many will be keeping close tabs on. While there’s been a lot going on within the Assassin’s Creed franchise this year, Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade is one of the newest and most original installments in development. Much of this is because it'll be a mobile game. However, more generally, there's going to be a lot to learn about why Codename Jade could fall among one of the best Assassin’s Creed games , but we are slowly receiving some more information about the release, and what exactly is in store.

Prior to Ubisoft Forward Live 2023, information on Assassin's Creed Jade was pretty limited, especially with only a single reveal trailer. But, now we have an additional teaser trailer, there’s a reasonable amount of information to unpack, especially regarding the setting and new character, and what made it such a valuable addition to the franchise. Here’s everything we know so far about Assassin's Creed Jade.

Assassin's Creed Jade: cut to the chase

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

What is it? The first open-world Assassin's Creed built for iOS and Android

When can I play it? TBC

What can I play it on? iOS and Android

Who is making it? Ubisoft and Level Infinite

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Information on Assassin’s Creed Jade is still pretty limited, and a release window or specific date is among the information we are yet to receive. Currently, closed Beta testing is open for the mobile game, but outside of that, it could be a while before we receive a specific date.

However, with Assassins Creed Mirage and Assassins Creed Nexus VR arriving in late 2023, there’s more than enough content to get to grips with in the same series to tide us over until a release window eventually comes out.

As for platforms, the game will be available on, with it being a mobile-exclusive game, you will only be able to download it via the App Store for Apple devices or the Google Play store for Android completely free of charge.

With the emphasis on offering an authentic Assassin’s Creed experience in a mobile format, there’s a high chance it could become one of the best iPhone games or one of the best Android games once it’s fully released, too.

But currently, there are no plans in place for the game to receive a console or PC port, though given the current rhetoric surrounding the first teaser trailer, it’s something a lot of players would want to see eventually.

Assassin's Creed Jade trailers

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The most recent trailer for Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade was shown as part of the Ubisoft Forward Live 2023 showcase on June 12. Throughout the trailer, we get a further look at the location of the game's setting, Ancient China, alongside an idea of how the game will play upon release.

It’s made very clear that the content within the teaser trailer is under development, so there’s a high chance that things will look different as development progresses. For now, the full trailer can be found below:

Previous trailers

The first reveal trailer for Assassin's Creed Codename Jade was shared in December 2022, giving the first glimpse at the setting of the game. Transporting players back to 215 B.C., we see what life in Ancient China is like, and after a few cinematic shots of the location we meet the mysterious assassin we assume to be the protagonist of the game. The full trailer can be seen below:

Assassin's Creed Jade story and setting

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin’s Creed Jade takes us to one of the most anticipated settings for an AC game: Ancient China. More specifically, in 215 B.C., during the time of the first unified empire of the Quin Dynasty and China.

Andrei Chan, executive producer at Level Infinite, stated in a blog post published by Ubisoft that “This is a very exciting part of China’s history. This is the establishment of essentially the first empire of China. It was also a time when the connection between China and the rest of the world was stronger than ever.”

Within this setting, you will take on the role of Xia, an entirely new assassin to the franchise, who you will be responsible for directing through the game. Throughout Codename Jade, you will need to protect your home of Xionanu from raiders while experiencing the trade and cultural exchanges between East and West Xianyang.

There’s a lot to learn about how exactly the story will be portrayed throughout the game, and the single trailer we have capturing the first look of the setting doesn’t provide a lot to go off. All we know is that Codename Jade is canonically set between the events of Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Assassin's Creed Origins, yet whether or not these events will intertwine with the content of Codename Jade currently remains a mystery, at least until the next trailer is released and provides slightly more insight.

Assassin's Creed Jade gameplay

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Similarly to the information we have on the story and setting of Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade, the information we have on how the game will actually play and which mechanics the game features are currently very limited. That said, the official website promises to deliver an authentic Assassin’s Creed experience, with core mechanics like parkour, climbing, and combat making up the vast majority of in-game activity.

The in-game aspects showcased within the most recent trailer, although stated to be under development and subject to change, reaffirm the inclusion of traditional AC mechanics within the new setting. Mechanics such as clambering up the side of a building and using stealth and height to your advantage when attacking appear to be pretty essential when exploring the open-world map.

With each assassin boasting a unique arsenal of weapons, Xia supports the formula by introducing unique Chinese spears, double swords, and bows to combat. Players can expect to experience a mixture of both signature and exciting new combat mechanics which utilize the touchscreen controls of mobile devices, which hopefully the next overview or teaser will spotlight in more detail.

Throughout the journey, you will need to unravel dangerous conspiracies, refine the skill of assassination, and discover more about Xia to help develop your own skills, and with several landscapes spotlighted within the teaser, there’s more than enough space to really lose yourself within.

Additionally, as a franchise first, players will be able to customize the appearance of their assassin, Xia. The official website states that Xia will be “a fully customizable avatar” to aid the immersion into the game, but whether or not this means you’ll be free to create an entirely new assassin under the same name, or whether the customization will be limited to preset faces with more freedom in terms of cosmetic items, is unclear right now.

Assassin's Creed Codename Jade news

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin’s Creed Jade receives new trailer at Ubisoft Forward 2023

Another look at Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade has been shown as part of Ubisoft Forward 2023, offering a closer look at the newest protagonist of the franchise, Xia, alongside the first glimpse of the anticipated setting of Ancient China. Although we haven’t received a release window, a closed Beta is now available to sign up for , which hopefully means release date information is coming soon.

Assassin's Creed Codename Jade revealed at Ubisoft Forward 2022

Assassin's Creed Codename Jade was announced as part of the Ubisoft Forward showcase in 2022, providing the first look at what to expect from the mobile game. We got a glimpse of the setting, alongside an incredibly brief look at the protagonist, before the trailer came to a close and revealed it's coming soon to mobile devices.