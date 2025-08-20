It seemed almost inevitable, but the PS5 is about to get a lot more expensive
We all saw this coming, right?
- From August 21, the price of all PlayStation 5 consoles is increasing by $50
- The standard PS5 will be $549.99, while the PS5 Pro jumps to $749.99
- PS5 accessories – and consoles in other regions – remain unchanged
Sony has announced that it will increase the recommended retail price of the PlayStation 5 in the US.
In a post on the official PlayStation Blog, the manufacturer stated that "a challenging economic environment" has led to the "difficult decision" of increasing the price of all PS5 consoles by $50.
That means, from August 21, the price of the standard PS5 console will increase from $499.99 to $549.99. The cheaper PS5 Digital Edition will also see a jump from $449.99 to $499.99. Lastly, the premium PS5 Pro will leap from $699.99 to $749.99 – yikes!
In one piece of positive news amidst all the gloom, Sony did at least confirm that the price of PlayStation 5 accessories will remain unchanged. So, everything from the DualSense Controller to the Vertical Stand will not be more expensive and will stay at the current price for now.
If it wasn't clear enough what the reasoning is behind these price increases, Sony has added a final note to the update, stating that it has no other price changes to announce for other markets. These price hikes are solely for the US and are almost certainly due to the ongoing chaos caused by US tariffs.
Sony isn't the only games console manufacturer to announce price hikes in the US this month. Back at the start of August, Nintendo also bumped up the price of various Switch consoles by up to $50. These increases applied to the original Nintendo Switch, the Switch Lite, and the Switch OLED. The latest Nintendo Switch 2 remained untouched, but some of the console's new accessories did receive smaller price increases.
Of course, retailers have some leeway on whether to go with the new prices for PS5 consoles from tomorrow, but given how many immediately responded to the Nintendo Switch price changes, I wouldn't be surprised if all of them are implemented sooner rather than later. That means, shop now if you want to secure a saving, as it's likely that it'll only be the same prices we see now returning on Black Friday.
We're approaching five years since the launch date of the original PS5, and while the price has fluctuated in many regions, a blanket increase like this is unheard of so late in a console's lifecycle.
Most of us expect older consoles to get cheaper, not more expensive – especially deals hunters like me who are always trying to find the best offers for the most wanted tech. These are unusual times.
