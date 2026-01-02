Intel’s cheaper CPUs now challenge AMD’s high end pricing logic

Performance gaps shrink as AMD charges more for modest desktop gains

Power efficiency and cost pressure reshape high end CPU value

I’ve already written about Intel quietly taking control of the low end of the desktop CPU market, where chips priced around $200 now offer performance that used to sit far higher up the stack.

However, making things even more uncomfortable for AMD is the fact that a similar pattern is creeping into the high end, where Team Red’s pricing no longer stretches as far as it once did.

A comparison between AMD’s Ryzen 9 7950X and Intel’s Core Ultra 7 265KF shows why. On paper, the Ryzen part looks comfortably dominant with 16 cores and 32 threads, while Intel’s chip tops out at 20 threads using a mix of performance and efficiency cores. Benchmark results, however, tell a less dramatic - and far more interesting - story.

AMD ahead... marginally

The Ryzen 9 7950X scores around 62,260 in PassMark’s CPU Mark, while the Core Ultra 7 265KF lands at roughly 58,734. That puts AMD ahead, but not by much, especially considering the hardware and pricing differences.

Single-thread performance narrows the gap far further. Intel’s processor scores about 4,926, slightly ahead of the Ryzen 9 7950X at roughly 4,876, which matters for everyday desktop workloads that don’t scale cleanly across dozens of threads.

Pricing makes the situation harder to defend. The Core Ultra 7 265KF sells for about $270 on Amazon, while the Ryzen 9 7950X can be found selling for a far pricier $501 over on B&H.

Paying almost twice as much for a single-digit percentage lead in aggregate benchmarks shifts the value argument away from core counts and toward efficiency.

Power draw adds to that imbalance. AMD’s chip carries a 170W rating compared with Intel’s 125W, and estimated yearly energy costs reflect that difference at roughly $31 for the Ryzen processor versus about $23 for Intel’s chip.

The Ryzen 9 7950X still has a place in heavily threaded workloads like rendering, simulation, and large-scale code compilation, where its extra threads stay busy. Outside those scenarios, that advantage drops off quickly.

In my earlier look at the sub-$200 segment, I said that Intel was starting to resemble the old AMD by offering more performance for less money.

At the high end, the roles don’t flip completely, but the pressure feels familiar, with Intel delivering close enough performance that makes AMD’s premium pricing awkwardly hard to justify.

