Scalpers are targeting DDR5 RAM as AI demand tightens global supply

Automated bots hit DDR5 listings six times more than real shoppers

Over 10 million scraping requests were blocked in a single campaign

You’ve likely seen the chaos scalpers can cause, as limited-edition sneakers, flights, major concert tickets, and the PlayStation 5 have all seen prices soar as bots snap up stock in seconds and flip it for profit, effectively shutting ordinary buyers out of the market.

DDR5 RAM is the latest target for scalpers, as facing mounting shortages, automated buying tools are moving in fast, making a bad situation even worse.

The surge in AI workloads is driving the squeeze. Training large language models and running inference servers requires vast amounts of memory, and manufacturers are shifting production toward higher-margin AI-focused products such as HBM, tightening consumer DDR5 supply in the process.

Bad bots are currently hitting product pages for DDR5 RAM almost 6 times more often than legitimate traffic (Image credit: Galileo threat research team)

10 million blocked scraping requests

Recent research from the Galileo threat team found scalping bots are hitting DDR5 product pages almost six times more often than legitimate shoppers. In one campaign alone, more than 10 million scraping requests were blocked.

In a one-hour sample, bots made 50,000 requests across 91 DDR5 listings. Each product page was checked an average of 551 times, which translates to stock checks every 6.5 seconds.

This wasn’t limited to flashy RGB kits for PC enthusiasts. Bots targeted the entire supply chain, from consumer modules by Corsair, Crucial, Kingston, and Lexar to OEM and industrial suppliers like Micron and Apacer.

Even upstream components such as DDR5 DIMM sockets from Amphenol and TE Connectivity are being monitored, pointing to strain across the entire supply chain.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The automation is deliberate. Nearly every request carries cache-busting parameters, sessions consist of a single page hit and exit, and there’s no browsing or cart activity.

Traffic runs in a flat, mechanical pattern seven days a week. When technical hiccups occur, activity drops instantly and then snaps immediately back to full volume, a rhythm no human shopping pattern follows.

Just like with sneakers and consoles, automated buying is locking out regular customers. The difference here is that the frenzy isn’t fueled by hype, it’s fueled by AI infrastructure.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.