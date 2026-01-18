High-capacity DDR5 memory prices surged sharply, creating new theft targets

Thieves in South Korea only stoles DDR5 modules, ignoring all other office hardware

32GB DDR5-5600 kits reached roughly $800 during late 2025 pricing spikes

A South Korean mine factory recently experienced a theft that focused exclusively on DDR5 memory modules, leaving all other office items untouched.

Reports shared on a local forum claim an intruder broke the tempered-glass side panels of two desktop computers but ignored desk drawers and other office property.

The stolen hardware consisted solely of four Micron DDR5-5600 32GB modules rated at CL46, a product line that the company has withdrawn from the consumer market.

Selective targeting of a scarce but valuable memory

Interestingly, no other components were reported missing, indicating the act was highly selective rather than opportunistic, and leading some to speculate that the theft was motivated by collection or resale value rather than immediate functional use.

The market price for high-end DDR5 memory has created conditions where thieves appear willing to bypass other components entirely, focusing only on these scarce modules.

DDR5 memory saw extreme price increases in recent months, creating conditions that make it a highly desirable target for thieves.

Recent figures from PCPartPicker claim 32GB DDR5-5600 modules in 2x32GB kits reached roughly $800 on average between October and December 2025.

Modules with slightly higher specifications, such as DDR5-6000 2x32GB, climbed even further, averaging around $900.

These values far exceed the original retail prices of about $200 in September 2025, making them especially attractive to informed resellers.

Even lower-capacity modules such as 16GB DDR5-5200 are now commanding high prices, roughly $90 to $120 per stick, depending on brand and market demand.

Supply limitations and ongoing production bottlenecks for high-performance memory contribute to elevated prices, reinforcing the financial incentives for theft.

The surge in value and the scarcity of these high-end modules appear to be directly influencing theft patterns.

The South Korean office theft involved four DDR5-5600 32GB modules, representing a potential combined market value of approximately $1,600.

The small size of the memory modules, combined with high demand and resale potential, makes them easier to steal and transport than larger or less valuable hardware.

High-end DDR5 modules are particularly vulnerable to theft, especially when internal components are visible through tempered-glass or transparent cases.

Systems known to use DDR5 memory face higher risk because thieves can identify and target them specifically, focusing on the high-value modules inside rather than other components.

That said, organizations may need to increase security measures, including concealing valuable components, restricting physical access, and monitoring high-demand hardware.

