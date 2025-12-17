Dell commercial laptops and desktops will see prices jump significantly

Memory and storage upgrades are the most affected across all enterprise models

AI-enabled laptops with Nvidia RTX Pro GPUs face substantial price increases

Dell is set to increase prices on its commercial products starting December 17, affecting laptops, desktops, mobile workstations, and AI-enabled workstations.

Internal documents reviewed by Business Insider revealed models with higher RAM or SSD storage will see the largest increases.

Laptops and desktops with 32GB of memory will rise between $130 and $230, while top-tier 128GB configurations could cost an additional $520 to $765.

Memory and storage upgrades see the steepest price hikes

Notebooks with 1TB SSD storage will see price increases ranging from $55 to $135.

AI laptops equipped with Nvidia RTX Pro 500 GPUs are also affected, with a 6GB variant increasing by $66 and a 24GB model by $530.

Dell attributes the increases to global shortages of DRAM and NAND chips - AI demand from hyperscalers has accelerated purchases, leaving fewer components available for enterprise devices.

Analysts project DRAM prices to rise 30% in the final quarter of 2025, adding to earlier gains of 50% throughout the year.

Dell’s internal memo described the rate of change in memory costs as “unprecedented,” emphasizing that it cannot fully absorb the increases.

Analysts expect supply-chain pressures to persist through 2026, impacting pricing across all major workstation manufacturers, including Lenovo and HP.

Dell’s commercial division, responsible for 85% of its client sales, has been instructed to act quickly to secure deals.

The company stated, “ordering today for future delivery does not lock in current prices,” but acting now will help mitigate anticipated memory cost increases.

“It’s impacting everyone, and there’s no way around it currently, so customers will just have to pay more if they want the products,” a Dell sales employee said.

Sales teams are asked to prioritize large accounts, close multi-quarter deals, and minimize discounts to maintain profitability.

Even standard business laptops will see cost adjustments, and the company is absorbing some price pressure internally through reduced margins.

Smaller contracts or incremental purchases may be disproportionately affected, as bulk discounts are limited.

Monitors and GPU upgrades, although less directly tied to memory shortages, are also part of the price increases, showing a broad impact on corporate IT procurement.

This increase means that organizations must weigh hardware needs carefully, balancing immediate procurement against potential future availability.

Reliance on business laptops, mini workstations, and high-performance workstations exposes companies to market volatility and uncertain enterprise technology costs.

