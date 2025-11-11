AI data centers are swallowing chips once meant for everyday consumers

Price of SSDs and RAM are climbing faster than anyone expected

DDR4 memory is disappearing as manufacturers chase profit in newer technologies

A growing shortage of storage and memory chips is beginning to hit PC builders and consumers worldwide, with some retailers reportedly stopping some sales to stop hoarding.

In Japan, several computer shops in the famous Akihabara area have started limiting the sale of SSDs, HDDs, and RAM because their stock is running out.

Distributors have also paused deliveries, and stores say they are receiving far fewer shipments than expected, leaving inventories thin and forcing some retailers to cap purchases at just a few units per customer.

Shortages ripple across the market

The shortage is mainly driven by the surge in demand for chips used in AI data centers.

Manufacturers have shifted production lines toward high-end SSDs, DRAM, and other components required for AI infrastructure, leaving fewer parts available for the consumer market, and both gamers and professionals are feeling the squeeze.

As a result, memory prices have already doubled, and industry analysts expect them to rise even further in the coming months.

Even older technologies like DDR4 RAM, once a cheaper alternative, are now harder to find.

Memory makers are phasing out DDR4 in favor of the newer and more profitable DDR5 RAM, creating a bottleneck for anyone trying to upgrade older systems.

Companies still relying on DDR4 components are stockpiling whatever they can, driving prices higher across the board.

HDD production is also being affected. Many manufacturers are now prioritizing large-capacity drives for AI servers instead of consumer hard drives, leaving retailers with fewer options.

Meanwhile, smaller PC makers such as Minisforum have already announced price increases on all models containing SSDs and DRAM, citing a “significant increase in our overall costs.”

While it may be reasonable to build new factories to tackle this shortage, this is not a quick fix.

Chip fabrication plants take years to construct, and with some experts warning that the current AI boom could be a bubble, companies are hesitant to invest heavily in new capacity.

If the AI market cools suddenly, they risk being left with a massive oversupply, and no one is willing to take this risk.

For now, anyone planning to build or upgrade a PC will have to pay more and wait longer for parts.

Via Toms Hardware

