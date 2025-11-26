Lenovo reacts early to tightening memory supplies driven by aggressive AI demand

Semiconductor giants shift production toward high-bandwidth memory for AI servers

Traditional memory output shrinks while global pricing pressure intensifies rapidly

Lenovo has confirmed it is stockpiling memory chips and other essential components in response to a tightening global supply chain pushed by artificial intelligence demand.

The company’s leadership described the situation as an unprecedented AI squeeze, with accelerated buying from data center operators and cloud platforms constraining availability.

Lenovo’s inventory levels are now approximately 50% higher than normal, affecting its entire range of devices, including the mini PC segment.

Why the memory market is under pressure

The spike in memory prices is tied to a broader shift within the semiconductor industry.

Major producers, including Samsung and SK Hynix, have diverted significant manufacturing capacity toward high-bandwidth memory, which is used for AI servers.

This transition has reduced the output of traditional memory chips typically used in consumer PCs, smartphones, and gaming devices.

As a result, global memory prices have climbed steadily in recent months, affecting manufacturers across the electronics industry.

This situation is already influencing several product lines, particularly systems aimed at business laptop buyers who depend on stable component availability.

Lenovo executives said the buildup is part of a longer-term plan to avoid disruptions through 2026.

The company recently signed long-term supply agreements meant to secure memory availability throughout next year

Its CEO also stated the firm believes these arrangements represent optimal contracts under current conditions.

"We signed ‌the optimal contract with key component suppliers to ensure we have enough supply for next year," Yang Yuanqing said.

"Overall, we do not see a bubble because the next stage will be AI democratization."

Lenovo acknowledged higher memory costs could raise the prices of consumer electronics in the upcoming quarters, noting AI-related spending had already influenced its recent earnings, with additional costs partially offsetting steady PC and device sales.

Despite that, Lenovo said it aims to maintain sales momentum and avoid passing rising component prices directly to consumers whenever possible.

Other firms, including Xiaomi, warned that smartphone buyers may face increased prices next year due to the same supply constraints.

That said, Lenovo’s latest financial results showed revenue growth and improved adjusted profit, even as its shares remain lower for the year.

However, semiconductor makers expect AI-driven demand to continue shifting production priorities, which could keep supplies tight for traditional memory products.

Via Bloomberg

