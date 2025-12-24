Best Buy has knocked $250 off one of the better-balanced prebuilt PCs you can buy for under $1,000 right now. The iBuyPower Slate desktop (SBA7R96XT01) has dropped to $999.99 from a listed value of $1,249.99, and it excels in a category where corners are often cut.

What separates this system from many sub-$1,000 rivals is the platform choice. Instead of leaning on older DDR4 memory and last-generation CPUs to hit a price target, this build uses AMD’s Ryzen 7 9700X paired with 32GB of DDR5 RAM.

That combination alone puts it ahead of a lot of similarly priced desktops that ship with half the memory and slower architectures.

Today's top iBuyPower Slate desktop deal

Save 20% ($250) iBuyPower Slate desktop: was $1,250 now $1,000 at Best Buy Best Buy is selling the iBuyPower Slate desktop for $999.99, saving $250 off its usual price. It pairs an AMD Ryzen 7 9700X with 32GB of DDR5 memory and a Radeon RX 9060 XT, making it a strong all-round PC for creative work, multitasking, and gaming.

The Ryzen 7 9700X is an 8-core, 16-thread processor with boost speeds up to 5.5GHz, and it’s one of the fastest CPUs you’ll find in this price bracket.

While it’s more than capable for gaming, its real strength is versatility. Tasks like photo editing, video encoding, software development, 3D work, and heavy multitasking all benefit from the extra cores and strong single-threaded performance.

CPU horsepower and memory capacity often matter just as much as the GPU for creative workloads, and this system checks both boxes.

Graphics duties are handled by the Radeon RX 9060 XT with 8GB of VRAM. It’s a capable discrete GPU for 1080p and 1440p gaming, but it’s also useful for GPU-accelerated creative apps, timeline playback, rendering, and general visual workloads.

Combined with 32GB of RAM, it allows users to work with larger projects without constantly hitting memory limits.

It includes a 1TB NVMe SSD for fast boot times and ample space for applications, projects, and media. Inside are two M.2 slots for additional NVMe storage, spare 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch drive bays, and room for PCIe add-in cards.

You get built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Gigabit Ethernet, plus USB-C and multiple USB-A 3.2 ports for fast storage, extra USB-A 2.0 ports for peripherals, and HDMI and DisplayPort outputs.

Windows 11 Home is preinstalled, so it’s ready to use straight out of the box.

For anyone seeking a powerful all-round desktop that isn’t built just for games, this Best Buy deal is hard to beat.