Avoid the stress I went through hunting components during the RAM crisis — this pre-built gaming PC with 32GB of DDR5-6000MHz RAM and an RX 9070 XT is a steal

With Windows 10 end of life looming over me and my ageing rig slowing to a crawl, I spent the last four months buying the components to build a new budget gaming PC. Oh no, I hear you say, that couldn't have been fun with the current RAM crisis. Fortunately, I was able to get everything together before I felt the effects of the current situation. However, if I were looking at doing something similar right now, I think pre-built is the way I'd go.

Sure, these manufacturers are not protected from the same price hikes either, but I've spotted some rigs in the Presidents' Day sales that are both powerful and offer excellent value for money. One standout is this RDY Element 9 Pro R07 at iBuyPower for $1.899 (was $2,349) when you use the discount code 'STARS' at checkout.

This PC boasts some impressive components for the price, including an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU, 32GB of DDR5-6000MHz RAM, an RX 9070 XT (16GB) GPU, and a 2TB NVMe SSD. That is pretty much the ideal spec you're looking for in a mid-to-high-end gaming PC that will comfortably handle the latest releases in 1440p at 60fps.

Today's best gaming PC deal

iBuyPower RDY Element 9 Pro R07: was $2,349 now $1,899 at iBuyPower Processor - AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

RAM - 32GB DDR5

Graphics - RX 9070 XT (16GB)

Storage - 2TB NVMe SSD Of all the gaming PCs available in the iBuyPower Presidents' Day sale, this one stands out to me as the best value option if you want an all-around powerful rig. With its AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU and AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card, you can easily play most modern games in 1440p at 60fps (and above in many cases). The inclusion of 32GB of speedy DDR5 RAM seals the deal, too, given how hard it is to find this memory sweet spot at a reasonable price.

I strongly believe this is the best option right now, but if this PC isn't exactly the right one for you, you can browse the full Presidents' Day sale at iBuyPower for several more pre-built and customisable options. Many of them let you use the same 'STARS' discount code to save up to $300.

If, for some reason, you want to buy two PCs right now, you can instead use the code 'BOGO15' to get 15% off a second custom PC. However, it won't stack with the flat money-off code above.

You do have some time to ponder your purchase, as the iBuyPower Presidents' Day sale ends on February 18, but I'm struggling to see anything that will beat the option I've picked out above – and it'll save you the stress of hunting deals on components at this particularly difficult time for PC builders.

More of today's best Presidents' Day sales