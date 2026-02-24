Crimson Desert will feature both AMD's FSR Redstone and Nvidia's DLSS 4

Redstone's Ray Regeneration will also be available

The open-world game is being optimized to run natively, with upscaling as a secondary consideration

Pearl Abyss is working diligently to refine Crimson Desert, ensuring the open-world action adventure performs optimally for both PC and console players ahead of its March 19 launch date – and that now includes FSR Redstone support.

As reported by VideoCardz, AMD's FSR Redstone will be available in Crimson Desert at launch for RDNA 4 GPU users, providing enhanced performance and image quality via upscaling. The game will also support FSR Ray Regeneration, another part of the Redstone package designed to boost ray-traced details in-game.

While Crimson Desert is an FSR Redstone game, it's worth noting that Nvidia's DLSS 4 will also be available at launch as well.

However, Pearl Abyss has made it clear that it's not optimizing the game with upscaling in mind, but rather the developer is focusing on running natively, as noted by PR director Will Powers. In other words, Pearl Abyss isn't relying on upscaling for good performance, but instead views upscaling tools as bonuses once the game's base optimization at native resolution is complete.

There's no denying the benefits of upscaling via FSR or DLSS, as it's often handy for lower-end hardware, but having a game optimized without using either is great news for everyone. And frankly, it's a positive sign that Crimson Desert will run well on both console and PC.

Digital Foundry previously observed that Crimson Desert was running at 4K native resolution seemingly at around 40 to 50fps on a Radeon RX 9070 XT GPU at CES 2026, and that was supposedly in an older build of the game. If that's anything to go by, we should be in for a treat in terms of performance.

It's all possible thanks to the BlackSpace Engine

(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Pearl Abyss wanted to build its own proprietary engine for a game like Crimson Desert, and its high level of detail in aspects such as the draw distance and weather cycle is only possible thanks to that BlackSpace Engine.

Will Powers reiterated this and highlighted how Crimson Desert wouldn't be able to run on Unreal Engine 5, considering how much depth and detail are included in the visuals. The fact that Pearl Abyss is focusing hard on native frame rate optimization is a big statement.

There's still no official information on performance targets for either PC or console, but the marketing so far all sounds very promising.

The proof will be in the actual playing of the game, of course, but I've got a hunch that we could be looking at a well-optimized title at launch – and that doesn't happen very often.

