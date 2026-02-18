The Witcher lead story designer Artur Ganszyniec has played through the game on YouTube

He shared anecdotes about its development, revealing that he mostly wrote the epilogue chapter

He was also frustrated by "stupid" parts of its design

The Witcher lead story designer Artur Ganszyniec has shared a playthrough of the game on his YouTube channel ahead of the upcoming remake.

Having reached the game's epilogue, Ganszyniec shared some anecdotes about its production. He revealed that the chapter was largely made by him and project lead Jacek Brzeziński during nights towards the end of the game's production.

This last-minute timeframe, he added, resulted in a few rough edges in the finished product. "Most of the epilogue, I was the one implementing it," he said. "I've got only myself to blame for everything that's happening here."

Becoming frustrated with an apparent bug that prevented him from lighting one of the campfires needed to meditate in the game, he blasted his past self: "That is extremely stupid design. Artur, you should be ashamed."

While not quite as well-known as The Witcher 3, the original 2007 The Witcher game is still considered a classic by many despite its rough edges. Back in 2022, series publisher CD Projekt confirmed that a full remake is in the works by the team at Fool's Theory. Powered by Unreal Engine 5, the game's development is being carefully supervised by staff at CD Projekt Red.

Presumably, some of the issues identified by Ganszyniec will be addressed in this version when it finally releases.

