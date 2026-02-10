Modder Fandera has released a new Witcher 3 mod that adds a new questline for Ciri

The 'Dawn on Kovir' mod acts as a prelude to The Witcher 4 and took Fandera approximately 800 hours to create

The ambitious questline takes between 45 minutes and 1.5 hours to beat and takes place in Kovir and Poviss

A new mod for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has been released, adding a brand new questline for Ciri that takes place before the events of The Witcher 4.

Created by Alexander Fandera-Maslov, aka Fandera on Nexus Mods, the 'Dawn over Kovir' mod follows Ciri and takes place after the main Witcher 3 campaign and acts as a prelude to The Witcher 4.

Speaking to PC GamesN, Fandera-Maslov said the project took roughly "800 hours, from initial concept to final testing" to create, and even introduces the new regions of Kovir and Poviss for players to explore, which is where CD Projekt Red's next game will take place.

"While hunting monsters, Ciri increasingly finds them not in the forests, but in people," the mod description reads. "Disillusioned with humanity, she balances between compassion and rage. Will the witcheress be able to master her anger and avoid becoming a monster herself?"

If you're waiting for The Witcher 4, Dawn over Kovir may be up your alley.

All you'll need to play the questline is the latest version of The Witcher 3 installed, that's the next-gen version, as well as two additional mods to run it: Community Patch - Shared Imports and Custom Player Characters.

Fandera said the questline should take between 45 minutes and 1.5 hours to complete, and since it was created before the release of The Witcher 4, "the questlines may overlap or be enhanced by the new Ciri game."

The questline is also balanced for the 'Pain and Suffering difficulty,' and the modder also hopes to implement full voice acting in the future, along with improved animation and gameplay.

"My preferred direction is working with real people, potentially professional actors or experienced members of the Witcher fan community," Fandera said.

The full 1.0 update is planned to be released "before the end of 2026", Fendera told PC GamesN.

I installed the mod myself, but unfortunately couldn't get it to run due to a scripting error. It seems to be an issue for a few other players, but not all, and is something Fandera is looking into.

Hopefully, an updated version will be released soon so I can finally dive in and scratch that Witcher itch.

