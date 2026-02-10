Horizon Hunters Gathering is reportedly the main game being worked on at Guerrilla Games

Sources close to the project told Kotaku that many Horizon Zero Dawn 3 developers were pulled over to work on the multiplayer co-op title

It's also suggested that Horizon Zero Dawn 3 is more than a few years away and could launch on PS6

Horizon Zero Dawn 3 is reportedly still years away after Guerrilla Games moved many members of its development team over to Horizon Hunters Gathering.

Last week, the studio unveiled Horizon Hunters Gathering, a "new chapter in the Horizon universe", and a three-player cooperative action game developed for PlayStation 5 and PC.

The game doesn't have a release date yet. Still, game director Arjan Bak has said it will feature "reactive, and deeply skill-based" combat and combine "tactical precision" from the Horizon games and team play dynamics.

Before the game's announcement, it was believed that the Dutch developer was working on the next installment in its hit Horizon Zero Dawn series. However, it's now suggested that Horizon Hunters Gathering is no side project.

According to Kotaku, two sources familiar with the project claimed that it's now the main game many at the studio are working on, with one source saying that many staff working on Horizon 3 were pulled over to help on Hunters Gathering, "which Sony is committed to making a multiplayer success".

Unfortunately, this means fans won't get to see Aloy again for another few years. A separate source suggested that the next mainline Horizon game is "three to five years" away and would likely make it a PlayStation 6 launch title. Although there is a chance the game could also be a cross-gen PS5 release.

Kotaku's sources appear to align with what Bloomberg's Jason Schreier said last week following Horizon Hunters Gathering's announcement. When asked if he believes the project is being made by a separate team at Guerrilla, he responded, "I believe most of the studio is on this."

While Horizon Hunters Gathering may be a cooperative multiplayer game, the director has confirmed that it will feature a narrative campaign that will be "fully canon" to the Horizon series and "doesn't stop at launch", suggesting post-launch updates.

