A PS5 trophy list for Wildlight Entertainment's PvP raid shooter Highguard has appeared online

The game was announced at The Game Awards last month but has since been radio silent

Highguard seemingly won't be delayed and is still set to launch on January 26, 2026

Highguard, the PvP raid shooter created by former Apex Legends and Titanfall developers, is still alive and kicking as its PS5 trophy list appears online.

The game was announced as The Game Awards' traditional 'one last thing' last month, closing out the ceremony with a gameplay trailer and a release date scheduled for January 26, 2026.

Strangely, developer Wildlight Entertainment has been quiet ever since, offering no new details about the upcoming PvP raid shooter, not even a social media post teasing what's to come.

With three days out from launch, it appears the game hasn't been delayed like some expected, and the game's Steam page has been updated (via Eurogamer), showing signs of life.

Now the game's PS5 trophy list has cropped up online, as spotted by Exophase (via Gematsu), and features 33 achievements.

They range from easily attainable bronze trophies, like "Complete the Tutorial" and "Complete a Raid Mode match," to more challenging gold trophies that require players to "Win a Raid Mode match in under 12 minutes with at least one member of your team never dying."

The Platinum trophy, named 'Pendragon', is also listed and reads, "So... the legends are true. These mythic tales of old are more than just words." No idea what that means.

Aside from its debut trailer at The Game Awards, we haven't seen much of the game, but according to a report from Forbes, Highguard did not have to pay for the coveted final announcement spot during the ceremony, which is usually reserved for big hitters.

According to two sources, showrunner Geoff Keighley just really liked the game and offered it to Wildlight.

When the game drops in three days, you'll be able to play it on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

