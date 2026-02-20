Wildlight Entertainment has announced a new Highguard content update following mass layoffs and website troubles

The patch adds all-new features, like a Base and powerful Raid Tool

The studio has also teased that a new Raid mode is in the works

Despite recent website troubles, Wildlight Entertainment has confirmed that Highguard is still alive with the announcement of a new content update.

Earlier this week, Highguard's official website appeared to be down, leading many to believe the worst just days after the studio was hit by mass layoffs. However, the developer has now assured fans that the first-person hero shooter isn't going anywhere and has released a new patch that adds an all-features.

"This patch is purely content focused, with a brand new Base and a powerful new Raid Tool added to the game, along with new offerings in the Store," Wildlight said on X.

The studio also teased a new raid mode that will arrive in a future patch: "We are also working on our next patch, which we aim to bring a new game mode focused on the Raid experience, as well as some balance adjustments to weapons, among other things."

The new Base available is called Cloudreach and has a large airship docked high above the ground, with the Anchor Stone in the cargo hold of the ship itself, allowing a higher vantage point for players.

The new Lockpick Raid Tool can be used to fire darts quickly that open doors and windows, temporarily disabling them for the enemy and giving control to the player's team.

It also has a purple variant upgrade, which can cast an energy field in the lockpicked door or window.

"For teammates, passing through it gives a short speed boost. For enemies, it delivers a small zap that damages, slows and highlights them for a very short time," Wildlight explained.

There's also a bunch of new offerings in the Trading Post, including a new Moonbruin mount and a Wayfinder Bundle Series. Trader Flynn will additionally offer seven items every week instead of five, though some will be repeats of previous weeks, allowing players to earn rewards they might have missed.

Following the mass layoffs at Wildlight, which came just two weeks after the launch of its live-service game, the studio confirmed that a "core group of developers" will continue working on Highguard. How many are included in that group is unclear.

