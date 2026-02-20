Ubisoft has laid off 40 employees at Ubisoft Toronto

The cuts come as part of the company's ongoing cost-cutting scheme

The company confirmed the studio's Splinter Cell remake is still in the works

Ubisoft has laid off even more staff as part of its ongoing cost-cutting plan, this time at its Splinter Cell remake studio in Toronto.

Ubisoft Toronto is responsible for games like Watch Dogs, Far Cry 6, and Splinter Cell Blacklist, and it's been confirmed that 40 roles will be impacted by the cuts according to Canadian outlet MobileSyrup.

The layoffs are part of the company's organizational restructuring process, which began last year, and the launch of Vantage Studios, a new Tencent-funded subsidiary that will lead the development of the company's biggest franchises: Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six.

Following this, additional cuts occurred at The Division studio, Massive Entertainment, and Ubisoft Stockholm, as well as the cancellation of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake and five more unknown games, plus the delay of seven more.

“Following the recent announcement of the final phase of Ubisoft’s global cost-savings plan and the discontinuation of projects, Ubisoft Toronto will be reducing its workforce by 40 roles. This decision was not taken lightly and does not in any way reflect the talent, dedication, or contributions of the individuals affected. Our priority now is to support them through this transition with comprehensive severance packages and robust career placement assistance,” said Ubisoft in a statement to Kotaku.

The Toronto studio was also working on the Splinter Cell remake, but Ubisoft has confirmed that the game is still in active development. It will also continue to assist development on other titles, like Rainbow Six Siege alongside Ubisoft Montreal.

MobileSyrup also reported on an internal email sent to employees, in which Ubisoft notes that the Toronto studio will also remain "a key contributor to several codev mandates and service teams."

