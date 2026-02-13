Konami has announced Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse

The game is co-developed by the Dead Cells team and the Rogue Prince of Persia creators, Motion Twin and Evil Empire

It launches this year for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC with a Nintendo Switch version also on the way

Konami has revealed Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse, a new entry in the long-running 2D-action series, and what appears to be the first in a number of new Castlevania products.

Co-developed by The Rogue Prince of Persia creators Evil Empire, and Dead Cell developers Motion Twin, Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse marks the series’ 40th anniversary and launches this year for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

A Nintendo Switch port has also been confirmed via the website, although it's unclear when it's releasing.

The new trailer shared during Sony's State of Play on February 12 showcases a young, unnamed Belmont protagonist fighting through hordes of monsters in 1499 Paris, 23 years after Castlevania Dracula's Curse and the recent animated Castlevania TV show.

"Armed with a legendary holy whip, the Vampire Killer, Trevor Belmont’s successor – and the game’s protagonist – must descend into the city attacked by monstrous creatures and a looming mystical castle to hunt down the beasts and save the Parisians from eternal darkness," Konami said in a press release.

Players will need to master different weapons and spells as they explore the streets of 15th-century Paris, including the Belmont whip, which can be used to traverse diverse areas to uncover hidden rooms and reach previously inaccessible areas.

"The doors of Castlevania open once more. This year marks the 40th anniversary since the original ‘Akumajō Dracula’ first saw the light of day. In this commemorative year, 'Castlevania' will be revived."

"First up is this title: ‘Castlevania: Belmont's Curse’. We couldn’t think in other studios to work together rather than Evil Empire and Motion Twin, studios brimming with talent and passion, to deliver a new exploration-based 2D action game that captures the essence of Castlevania while bringing fresh innovation."

Now here's where things get interesting. Konami said that this game is "the beginning of numerous new products around Castlevania", which could suggest additional games are on the way.

We'll have to wait and see whether they'll be remakes, remasters, or original projects from other studios.

