Silent Hill f and Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Remake are set to receive official crossover content

Both will seemingly receive free costumes inspired by one another

A Fatal Frame 2 demo is also on the way, coming a week before the game's release

Here's a premium bit of news for fans of the best horror games, as Konami and Koei Tecmo are teaming up for a joint collaboration between the Silent Hill f and the upcoming Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Remake.

Koei Tecmo confirmed via press release that Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Remake will receive Silent Hill f-inspired costumes "at a later date as free downloadable content." The horror game is currently slated for release on March 12, 2026.

Over on the official Silent Hill Twitter account, Konami has confirmed that it will also have a part to play, citing it as "a special cosmetic collaboration between Silent Hill f and the iconic Japanese horror adventure," though it remains to be seen what content will be added here.

Something lies within the fog and darkness. We're thrilled to announce a special cosmetic collaboration between SILENT HILL f and the iconic Japanese horror adventure, Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE. Stay tuned for more details!#SILENTHILL #FatalFrame #CrimsonButterfly pic.twitter.com/EBP6nM735tJanuary 28, 2026

In the same press release, Koei Tecmo confirmed that Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Remake will be getting a free demo on March 5, 2026, one week before the game launches in full. The demo will be available on all platforms the game is releasing on, including PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

The collaboration is great news for a variety of reasons. For one, it's awesome to see two icons in the Japanese horror game space acknowledge one another in an official capacity. It also goes without saying, really, that it's a cool way of introducing fans of each series to the other.

It's certainly not the first time Koei Tecmo has reached out to other developers for cross-game collaborations. Last year, Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land featured free content inspired by Tekken 8, and vice versa. Atelier developer Gust really put its heart into this one, with an awesome costume for Yumia based on Tekken newcomer Reina Mishima.

As for Fatal Frame 2's demo, I think it's a bit of a shame that it's coming just one week before the game itself launches. But at least it'll still present a chance for those on the fence to give the game a try ahead of time without spending a penny.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Silent Hill f is one of my personal favorite horror games; one with a harrowing story that I still regularly think about. And while some Fatal Frame-inspired costumes won't have me jumping back in the way a potential story expansion would, it's nonetheless pretty great to see the game still receiving content and updates in 2026.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course, you can also follow TechRadar on YouTube and TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.