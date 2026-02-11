Konami has announced the next Silent Hill Transmission is happening soon

It'll go live on February 12, 2026

Curiously, it's happening just one hour after PlayStation's State of Play concludes

Konami has confirmed a new Silent Hill Transmission showcase is happening very soon. In fact, it'll be right after another highly-anticipated presentation that's due to go live tomorrow.

Announced via the official Silent Hill X / Twitter account, the next Silent Hill Transmission will release on February 12 at 4pm PT / 7pm ET / February 13 at 12am GMT / 1am CEST.

The announcement states that the Transmission broadcast will "reveal the latest updates from the Silent Hill series," with "the latest news on Silent Hill: Townfall" being a major focus.

If you're unfamiliar, Townfall was initially announced way back in 2022 alongside the Silent Hill 2 remake and Silent Hill f. It's being developed by Screen Burn Interactive (formerly known as No Code), the studio that previously made critically-acclaimed adventure games Stories Untold and Observation.

We are excited to reveal the latest updates from the SILENT HILL series in a new SILENT HILL Transmission on February 12 at 4:00 PM PT. 🌫️ We’ll share the latest news on SILENT HILL: Townfall. The streaming link is coming soon so stay tuned! 👀 #SILENTHILL #Townfall pic.twitter.com/Se0uJDhUqJFebruary 11, 2026

Rather curiously, this Silent Hill Transmission is taking place right after PlayStation's next State of Play presentation, which is due to air live on February 12 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT / 11pm CEST.

Said State of Play is confirmed to be roughly an hour long, and this could be a situation where Konami, possibly, reveals something Silent Hill-related during the State of Play, before following up at its own Transmission event.

For example, we know that Bloober Team, the Silent Hill 2 remake developer, is working on another Silent Hill project. Speculatively, that could be fully revealed during the State of Play, so as to not steal Silent Hill: Townfall's thunder at the Transmission presentation.

Obviously we won't know until tomorrow, but it does seem like the Silent Hill second wind is continuing apace.

