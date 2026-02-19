Silent Hill: Townfall probably isn't coming to Xbox or Switch 2 at launch

The game's website lists PS5 as the only console at present

It could be a timed exclusive, like Silent Hill 2's remake

In some disappointing but not all that surprising news, it looks like upcoming horror game Silent Hill: Townfall won't be disembarking on Xbox Series consoles or Switch 2. Not at launch, at the very least.

That's according to Townfall's website, which (as spotted by Eurogamer) currently only lists PS5 as a release platform, alongside Steam and the Epic Games Store.

To be completely fair, this is something one could've drawn a conclusion to already. The recent Silent Hill Transmission, which showcased Townfall, was preceded by a State of Play presentation that also played a trailer for the upcoming game.

Additionally, Konami's own Silent Hill Official account on X / Twitter listed Townfall as coming to PS5, Steam, and Epic Games Store in a pinned post last week. No mention of other platforms at all.

Konami does have previous experience when it comes to PlayStation exclusivity, too. Bloober Team's Silent Hill 2 remake was a timed console exclusive on PS5, coming to Xbox Series X and Series S just over a year after launch.

Thankfully, last year's Silent Hill f launched simultaneously on PS5 and Xbox as well as PC, though any potential Switch 2 version remains up in the air at present.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And of course, you can also follow TechRadar on YouTube and TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.