Xbox Game Studios title, Avowed, is making its way to PS5 next month

It'll arrive on Sony's console at the same time as the game's anniversary update

Pre-orders for the game are available now

Obsidian's Avowed is to be the latest Xbox Game Studios title to make the jump from Xbox Series X|S to PS5.

As reported by IGN, gameplay director Gabriel Paramo and lead character artist Dimitri Berman were interviewed on the New Game+ Showcase to talk about Avowed's one-year anniversary update.

The game will be coming to PS5 on February 17, 2026, which is the same day that said anniversary update drops. Pre-orders for the PS5 version have also gone live today.

Avowed will be one of many Xbox Game Studios titles that have either joined the PS5 library or will do so in the future. Favorites like Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, among others, are all available on Sony's machine. Meanwhile, Forza Horizon 6 and Halo: Campaign Evolved are set to come to PS5 in the future.

Avowed's anniversary update looks like it'll be a major improvement over the base game. Big additions include a photo mode, New Game Plus, new playable races, and a smattering of quality-of-life additions.

It's a game I very much enjoyed last year when I played it for review. Avowed has Obsidian's typically great writing, and I found much to enjoy in the gorgeous open zones and character build variety. These anniversary editions sound like a great excuse to dive in with a fresh character.

