GTA 6 pre-orders could drop in the coming weeks as marketing ramps up — 'we don't spend money on marketing until we're pretty close to release'
Title IDs have just been added to the PlayStation Store
- Grand Theft Auto 6 marketing is going to ramp up in summer
- A recent leak indicates that title IDs have been added to the PlayStation Store
- This hints that preorders may begin soon
Could pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto 6 go live in the coming weeks? It's certainly possible with marketing set to ramp up a summer nears.
Speaking with CNBC's Jim Cramer back in February, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive, confirmed that there are "marketing beats coming this summer," as efforts to promote GTA 6 kick into gear.
"We don't spend money on marketing until we're pretty close to release," he added.
Now PlayStation Store dataminer 'PlayStation Game Size' claims that title IDs, unique codes that identify different variants of PlayStation software, have been added to the digital storefront. Although far from a guarantee that there will be any movement soon, this is often done in preparation for a game going up for preorder or general sale.
They went on to reveal that the title IDs are 'PPSA01547_00' and 'PPSA29660_00'. It's a natural assumption that this would imply that there will be two editions of the game (presumably your usual 'Standard' edition and a more expensive version with some DLC thrown in) but that is not likely to be the case.
Rather than denoting distinct editions, title IDs are generally used to differentiate distinct regional versions of games or to sperate physical and digital copies.
With summer just around the corner, we could have a new trailer and a pre-order announcement any day now as we begin to near the November 19, 2026 release date.
