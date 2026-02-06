Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick seems confident that Grand Theft Auto 6 won't be delayed again

He says Take-Two doesn't spend money on marketing "until we’re pretty close to release"

He adds that the marketing for GTA 6 will be "a challenge"

Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, is sure that Grand Theft Auto 6 won't be delayed past its November launch date, with marketing officially set to begin this summer.

In an interview with CNBC’s Jim Cramer (via IGN), CEO Strauss Zelnick discussed the company's latest financial results, in which it was confirmed that marketing for the next GTA game will kick off in just a few months' time.

This seems to suggest that GTA 6, which was delayed from its May release date late last year, will make its new November launch date, and it seems Zelnick is confident it will too, explaining how development progress is tracked every day.

"We also announced that we have marketing beats coming this summer, and we don't spend money on marketing until we’re pretty close to release," Zelnick said.

That isn't to say another delay isn't in the realm of possibility simply because marketing is kicking off early - Zelnick was also "highly-confident" that the game would release in autumn 2025 - but it's good to hear Take-Two has faith in Rockstar.

So far, we only have one full-length trailer, artwork, and a website with details on characters, locations, and story. But in terms of additional marketing, Rockstar has yet to share any new gameplay trailers since the game's announcement, so it's almost certain one should drop this summer.

When asked what else fans can expect, Zelnick could say, but he did say it will be "a challenge" because Take-Two is trying to sell "this unique art form".

"It is a challenge, because we want the product to be authentically owned by our consumers," he said. "And so the marketing has to be delicate. It has to feel like, you know, this is real. We’re not selling hamburgers. We're selling this unique art form."

GTA 6 was initially set to launch on May 26, 2026, but is now slated to arrive on November 19, 2026, for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

Recent reports claim that the game will only be released digitally at launch to prevent further leaks.

