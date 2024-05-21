Take-Two is "highly confident" that Grand Theft Auto 6 will release in autumn 2025

Grand Theft Auto 6 publisher Take-Two Interactive is "highly-confident" in the game's autumn 2025 release window.

Last week (May 17), it was revealed in Take-Two's most recent financial report that the next major Grand Theft Auto title will be launching in late 2025 despite earlier reports of delays as Rockstar Games urged staff to return to the office.

Speaking in recent interview CNCB that was spotted by Eurogamer, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has reaffirmed the game's 2025 release date, but acknowledges that there is "slippage in the industry".

"We are not immune from that," Zelnick said, "However, we narrowed the timing because we are highly confident in that time."

When asked what determines a game's release date, the CEO explained that it generally comes down to things like "the number of bugs" but for GTA 6, it's also about "creating an experience that no one has seen before".

"Every one of us will make sure we have as few bugs in a title as possible before we launch," Zelnick said. "However, in the case of an extraordinary title for which there are extraordinary expectations, it's not really about bugs, it's about creating an experience that no one has seen before.

"And Rockstar Games seeks perfection in what they do. Perfection is indeed hard to measure, it really is more subjective than objective."

Rockstar Games officially unveiled GTA 6 alongside a cinematic trailer in December, which confirmed long-time rumors that the game will feature two playable protagonists - Lucia and Jason.

It's also confirmed that the title will be set in the state of Leonida, which will see players returning to Vice City. Rockstar has described the area as "the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet".

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, with no word on a potential PC release at this time.